Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Ilya Kovalchuk aiming for NHL return after 5 years away

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, Russian athlete Ilya Kovalchuk (71) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. The former NHL forward says he wants to return to the league this summer and play there for 'several more years.' Kovalchuk, who won the Olympic gold medal last month, says he's focused on winning the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg, 'but in the summer I'm going to examine offers' from the NHL.
In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, Russian athlete Ilya Kovalchuk (71) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. The former NHL forward says he wants to return to the league this summer and play there for 'several more years.' Kovalchuk, who won the Olympic gold medal last month, says he's focused on winning the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg, 'but in the summer I'm going to examine offers' from the NHL.

Updated 6 hours ago

MOSCOW — Former NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk says he wants to return to the league this summer and play there for “several more years.”

Kovalchuk tells Russian state sports channel Match TV that if he doesn't try again to win a Stanley Cup, “I won't forgive myself for it when I get older.”

Kovalchuk, who won the Olympic gold medal last month, says he's focused on winning the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg, “but in the summer I'm going to examine offers” from the NHL.

He adds that he wants to match Russian teammate Pavel Datsyuk as a member of the so-called triple gold club of players who have won the Olympic gold medal, world championship and Stanley Cup.

Kovalchuk walked out on the New Jersey Devils in 2013 to return to Russia, where he has since won two KHL titles.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me