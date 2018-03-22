'Kind of embarrassing' as Blackhawks are humbled by season gone wrong

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One thing the aftermath of being mathematically eliminated from the postseason lacked for the Blackhawks was shock.

A 5-1 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday, the team's fourth in a row and sixth in seven games, put a permanent and appropriate seal on a season gone wrong.

“It sucks and it's kind of embarrassing,” defenseman Connor Murphy said. “It's hard. You play to make the playoffs. Not making it is definitely a failure.”

In a season full of them, several stand out as reasons the Hawks are going home for the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

That the Hawks scored first again, and lost again Tuesday, was perhaps fitting considering they are 12-12-3 when doing so since Jan. 1. Furthermore, they are the fourth-worst team in the league when scoring first at 23-15-6.

They have allowed 12 power-play goals in their last nine games.

They have allowed at least five goals in each of those four consecutive defeats, and in seven of their last 11.

“One of those runs you want to keep going,” Patrick Kane said of the playoff streak ending. “We had a disappointing second half of the season, to say the least. It seemed like a lot of the games throughout the year kind of went the way they did (Tuesday), where we score first and give up one, lost momentum and can't regain it.”

The Hawks will have all summer to do that, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, in Kane's eyes.

“If anything, it has kind of humbled a lot of us in here and it could be a good thing,” Kane said. “Come back with a little more of an edge next season.”

And with some hope.

Tuesday's opponent, the Avalanche, are on top of the wild-card standings in the Western Conference, a year removed from having, by far, the worst record in the league.

They won 22 games, lost 60 and had a .268 winning percentage.

The Hawks were 17-13-5 on Dec. 27, when Corey Crawford was put on injured reserve with an upper-body injury reportedly concussion related. The Avalanche were 17-16-3 the same day. Two days later the Avalanche went on a 10-game winning streak.

“It's a situation we've never been in,” Hawks coach Joel Quenneville said. “For a long time, we've been in a good spot from start to finish for a majority of the seasons. But what we're seeing is you can have an off year and next year can be right back at the top.”

Kane also pointed to the Jets and the Kings as beacons of hope, too. Neither made the playoffs last year before bouncing back.

“You could look at a lot of different teams that have struggled to make the playoffs in the past and have had some seasons this year where they're rebounding,” Kane said. “You can look at Boston (too).

“It's a tough league. . We're in a tough division. You have to play well within the division and we haven't done that this year. It kind of showed in where we're at in the standings.”

Last place, which is the last place Murphy expected to be when he was traded to the Hawks before this season in a deal that included Niklas Hjalmarsson.

Murphy figured after four years of losing with the Coyotes that he finally would experience the playoffs for the first time with the Blackhawks.

But he has known for a while that wasn't going to happen. Being officially eliminated was something for which he had been preparing.

“It has hit the last little while,” he said. “It's not like it's one immediate day like this. . I've experienced in the past it really hits you when you finish that last game, and you sit at home and see a few days later teams prepping for the playoffs and their excitement to try to win the Stanley Cup. That's the hardest part, I think.”