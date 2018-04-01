Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights retire jersey 58 to honor shooting victims

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
The names of people killed during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year are projected on the ice during a ceremony before an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS — On the night the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the NHL's Pacific Division title, the expansion team retired the No. 58 jersey and raised a banner with the names of the 58 killed in the Oct. 1 concert shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

In a pregame ceremony Saturday night, the black-and-gold “VEGAS STRONG” banner was lifted to the rafters at T-Mobile Arena following a video tribute.

Several Knights players called the ceremony emotional, powerful and beautiful.

Vegas forward Alex Tuch says he believes the team drew inspiration from the ceremony as they went on to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 and record the 50th win of their inaugural season.

Hundreds of others were injured when a lone gunman carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

