Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Steven Stamkos' status among injuries to watch in playoffs

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos plays the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos plays the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Associated press
Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie celebrates his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 1, 2018.
The Penguins' Justin Schultz lies on the ice after a collision with New York Rangers' Rick Nash during the first period Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Pittsburgh.
Associated Press
The Penguins' Justin Schultz lies on the ice after a collision with New York Rangers' Rick Nash during the first period Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

Updated 13 hours ago

Seen Steven Stamkos? Is he healthy?

The Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Tampa Bay Lightning sure hope so after Stamkos missed four of the last seven regular-season games with a nagging lower-body injury.

After a torn meniscus in his right knee cost Stamkos several months and likely Tampa Bay a playoff spot last season, his status bears watching more than any other injured player going into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stamkos was a full participant in practice Monday and said it's "the hope" to be ready for Game 1 on Thursday when the Lightning host the New Jersey Devils.

"Definitely a step in the right direction," Stamkos told reporters in Tampa. "Felt pretty good all things considered."

That's a good sign for the Lightning, who got 100 points from Nikita Kucherov but count on Stamkos to be their top-line center and a big-time scorer on the power play.

Tampa Bay's opponent is hoping to get Marcus Johansson back after he missed New Jersey's final 35 games with a concussion. Johansson has been cleared for contact, but not yet to play and said over the weekend he's feeling better.

In the West, the already-deep top-seeded Nashville Predators are on the verge of getting forward Calle Jarnkrok back after he missed almost the final month of the regular season with an upper-body injury. Jarnkrok had 16 goals and 19 assists for 35 points in 68 games with Nashville, which opens against Colorado.

"I think he's getting real close," general manager David Poile said. "We get into this time of the year, so I guess you'd have to say he's day to day."

Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz called forwards T.J. Oshie (lower body) and Jay Beagle (upper body) day to day, too. Oshie practiced Tuesday, while Beagle skated afterward with a more questionable status.

"I feel good," Oshie said. "I feel right now I'm playing my best hockey. Obviously, I've rested a couple of games. But I feel like I've had the most energy and the most clarity out there then I did for a while there. Right there I feel at my best."

In the first round, they'll have to deal with Columbus captain Nick Foligno, who's ready to rejoin the Blue Jackets lineup after missing time with a lower-body injury.

A few high-profile defensemen weren't as fortunate, and their injuries could prove costly. Boston lost Brandon Carlo and Minnesota lost Ryan Suter to broken ankles, and Winnipeg won't have Dmitry Kulikov with a back injury. Winnipeg faces Minnesota in the first round.

It's the second consecutive playoffs Carlo missed after he was concussed by Alex Ovechkin a year ago.

"It's the one thing he's been looking forward to," Krug said of Carlo. "Obviously he went through it last year missing the time and this year he was excited for it. You feel awful. It's a tough break."

Coach Bruce Cassidy said: "It (stinks), honestly, for a guy that's played almost every regular-season game. ... It's disappointing for me. He's a well-liked guy on this team and done a lot, so that's disheartening."

The Bruins are optimistic injured forwards Rick Nash, Riley Nash and Sean Kuraly will be ready for Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

"They're all working that way," Boston GM Don Sweeney said. "Hopefully they'll all be available."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me