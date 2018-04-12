Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Knights time: Marc-Andre Fleury shuts out Kings in Game 1

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 1:18 a.m.
Kings right wing Dustin Brown tries to shoot on Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of Game 1 on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Kings right wing Dustin Brown tries to shoot on Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the first period of Game 1 on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Updated 16 hours ago

LAS VEGAS — Former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for his 11th career playoff shutout, Shea Theodore scored in the first period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings, 1-0, on Wednesday night to win the franchise's first playoff game.

The expansion franchise will try to take a 2-0 lead in its first-round playoff series Friday night.

Fleury got his first playoff shutout since May, when the Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators, 1-0, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Theodore put a wrist shot past Jonathan Quick 2 minutes, 23 seconds into the game. Quick stopped 27 shots.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me