Marc-Andre Fleury's 30-save shutout highlights big night for ex-Penguins

As soon as Matt Murray got done pitching his shutout, former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury starting pitching his.

Murray won Game 1 against Philadelphia, 7-0 . Vegas didn't give Fleury as much help against Los Angeles. He ended up out-dueling Jonathan Quick, 1-0, stopping all 30 shots he saw as the Golden Knights won the first playoff game in franchise history.

It looks like Fleury has learned from Sidney Crosby when it comes to the hand-eye coordination skills.

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY SHOWS OFF SOME REALLY INCREDIBLE HAND EYE! pic.twitter.com/CoOjAIG4uS — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) April 12, 2018

The crowd went nuts after Fleury finished the night.

Golden Knights win 1-0. Fleury with 30 saves and this place erupted in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/XxqhguLnel — Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) April 12, 2018

Vegas fans are having fun with Fleury's great play.

It was Fleury's 11th playoff shutout, putting him ahead of Ken Dryden and Henrik Lundqvist (10) for sole possession of 11th on the NHL's all-time list.

It's also Fleury's 63rd career playoff win to tie Curtis Joseph for 12th all-time.

Start the Murray-Fleury-in-the-Cup-Final hype now.

But it wasn't just Fleury stepping up last night.

A few other ex-Penguins impacted the Minnesota game in Winnipeg, too.

Matt Cullen scored this goal for the Wild to tie things up at 1-1.

MATT CULLEN SNIPES HOME JORDAN GREENWAY'S PASS TO TIE IT UP AT 1 FOR THE WILD!WPG 1 - 1 MIN pic.twitter.com/FvnNfbSSN0 — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) April 12, 2018

The Wild took the lead on this gorgeous passing play. There were no Penguins involved. But watch Mikael Granlund and Zach Parise go to work.

Zach Parise and Mikael Granlund down the ice... #WPGvsMIN Game Center → https://t.co/Hi7l0IR471 pic.twitter.com/HKP9EAn4Mw — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 12, 2018

The Jets stormed back, though, and won the game thanks to a goal from ex-Penguin Joe Morrow .