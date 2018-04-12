Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Marc-Andre Fleury's 30-save shutout highlights big night for ex-Penguins

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 7:24 a.m.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot next to Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Pearson during the third period of Game 1 on April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot next to Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Pearson during the third period of Game 1 on April 11, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Minnesota Wild's Matt Cullen (7) and Charlie Coyle (3) celebrate Cullen's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of Game 1 on April 11, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Minnesota Wild's Matt Cullen (7) and Charlie Coyle (3) celebrate Cullen's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of Game 1 on April 11, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Jets fans celebrate Joe Morrow's goal against the Wild during the third period of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Jets fans celebrate Joe Morrow's goal against the Wild during the third period of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Updated 10 hours ago

As soon as Matt Murray got done pitching his shutout, former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury starting pitching his.

Murray won Game 1 against Philadelphia, 7-0 . Vegas didn't give Fleury as much help against Los Angeles. He ended up out-dueling Jonathan Quick, 1-0, stopping all 30 shots he saw as the Golden Knights won the first playoff game in franchise history.

It looks like Fleury has learned from Sidney Crosby when it comes to the hand-eye coordination skills.

The crowd went nuts after Fleury finished the night.

Vegas fans are having fun with Fleury's great play.

It was Fleury's 11th playoff shutout, putting him ahead of Ken Dryden and Henrik Lundqvist (10) for sole possession of 11th on the NHL's all-time list.

It's also Fleury's 63rd career playoff win to tie Curtis Joseph for 12th all-time.

Start the Murray-Fleury-in-the-Cup-Final hype now.

But it wasn't just Fleury stepping up last night.

A few other ex-Penguins impacted the Minnesota game in Winnipeg, too.

Matt Cullen scored this goal for the Wild to tie things up at 1-1.

The Wild took the lead on this gorgeous passing play. There were no Penguins involved. But watch Mikael Granlund and Zach Parise go to work.

The Jets stormed back, though, and won the game thanks to a goal from ex-Penguin Joe Morrow .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me