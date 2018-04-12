Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

So Vegas: Watch the Golden Knights' elaborate on-ice pregame show

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 9:40 a.m.
Marc-Andre Fleury leads the Vegas Golden Knights onto the ice to take on the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on April 11, 2018 in Las Vegas.
Marc-Andre Fleury leads the Vegas Golden Knights onto the ice to take on the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on April 11, 2018 in Las Vegas.

It is Vegas, after all.

An elaborate pregame ceremony in front a maniacal crowd at T-Mobile Arena opened the first playoff game in Vegas Golden Knights history.

The sights, sounds, effects and theme were, simply, as dramatic as you would expect in Las Vegas.

What starts with a skater representing the Los Angeles Kings ends in a Golden Knight reigning supreme.

Jeremy Roenick also cranked the alarm before the game.

Safe to say the fans were all about it. The 18,479 fans marked the largest crowd in the team's short history.

Marc-Andre Fleury's 30-save shutout led the Knights to a 1-0 series lead.

We'll see what the in-arena entertainment crew has cooked up for Game 2 at 10 p.m. Friday.

