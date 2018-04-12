Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

Predators unveil new catfish tank for start of NHL playoffs

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
In this June 5, 2017, photo, Nashville Predators fan Anna Claire Massey kisses a catfish as fans celebrate before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins, in Nashville, Tenn. Tossing catfish has long been a popular hockey tradition in Music City, and the Predators finally have their own catfish tank inside the arena. President Sean Henry unveiled the new tank hours before the Predators open the NHL postseason against Colorado in their first-round Western Conference series. The team put the first of four catfish into the tank Wednesday with the second coming before Game 1 on Thursday night, April 12, 2018.
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
An ice crew member collects a Predators defenseman P.K. Subban-styled catfish sign thrown onto the ice in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
In this May 2, 2012, photo, a Nashville Predators ice girl skates past Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) as she carries a catfish off the ice after it was thrown from the stands during Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference semifinal playoff series in Nashville, Tenn. Tossing catfish has long been a popular hockey tradition in Music City, and the Predators finally have their own catfish tank inside the arena. President Sean Henry unveiled the new tank hours before the Predators open the NHL postseason against Colorado in their first-round Western Conference series. The team put the first of four catfish into the tank Wednesday with the second coming before Game 1 on Thursday night, April 12, 2018.
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) skates around the crease as a catfish is removed from the ice before the start of the first period of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury hits a catfish with his stick prior to Game 3, June 3, 2017.
Getty Images
A catfish is thrown on the ice before the start of play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Wholey’s Fish Market in the Strip District plans to take extraordinary steps in keeping the unlikely whiskered predators away from PPG Paints Arena during Penguins home games.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Wholey’s Fish Market in the Strip District plans to take extraordinary steps in keeping the unlikely whiskered predators away from PPG Paints Arena during Penguins home games.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tossing catfish onto the ice has been a popular hockey tradition in Music City, and the Nashville Predators finally have their own catfish tank inside the arena.

President Sean Henry unveiled the new tank hours before the Predators opened the NHL postseason against Colorado in their first-round Western Conference series. The team put the first of four catfish into the tank Wednesday with the second coming before Game 1 on Thursday night.

Henry says four symbolizes the wins needed in each postseason series and the four series victories needed to win the NHL's ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup.

The Predators named the first catfish Gill and the second fish will be named Ben in honor of a longtime fan that died in 2017. Fans will name the other catfish by a social media poll.

