Predators unveil new catfish tank for start of NHL playoffs
Updated 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tossing catfish onto the ice has been a popular hockey tradition in Music City, and the Nashville Predators finally have their own catfish tank inside the arena.
We've adopted a new friend! Hey #Smashville , what do you think we should name him? #StandWithUs #Preds pic.twitter.com/9gzvqRdNHT— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) April 11, 2018
President Sean Henry unveiled the new tank hours before the Predators opened the NHL postseason against Colorado in their first-round Western Conference series. The team put the first of four catfish into the tank Wednesday with the second coming before Game 1 on Thursday night.
Henry says four symbolizes the wins needed in each postseason series and the four series victories needed to win the NHL's ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup.
The Predators named the first catfish Gill and the second fish will be named Ben in honor of a longtime fan that died in 2017. Fans will name the other catfish by a social media poll.
You had some great suggestions, #Smashville ! The top 4 names we received are:- Stanley- Smash- Big Ben- Gill https://t.co/buokIFMhLS— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) April 12, 2018