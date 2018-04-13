Highlight-reel goals make splash on Day 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Tuesday Night, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin put on a one-up display of goal scoring in Game 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers .

On Thursday, Filip Forsberg of Nashville did this ...

*watches this Forsberg goal on repeat, forever* pic.twitter.com/yiyu8wGHhQ — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 13, 2018

... and Artemi Panarin of Columbus did this.

#cbj steal home ice advantage from the #allcaps on the back of Artemi Panarin's third point of the night. WHAT. A. GOAL. 4-3 Blue Jackets the final pic.twitter.com/BXEsZUr5Td — SiriusXM NHL Network (@SiriusXMNHL) April 13, 2018

Is there some sort of bracket we can build for these?

And we are only two days into the playoffs.

In the name of importance, you have to give it to Panarin. His goal beat Washington in overtime to give Columbus a one-game lead.

But in the interest of artistry, man, that Forsberg goal was sweet. It came in a win, too.

We'll throw a catfish on this one in favor of the guy from Nashville.