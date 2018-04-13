Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

Highlight-reel goals make splash on Day 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

Tim Benz | Friday, April 13, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, watches the replay of his second goal of the game, along with Mike Fisher, left, and Viktor Arvidsson, of Sweden, right, during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 5-2. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Artemi Panarin of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Washington Capitals in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 12, 2018 in Washington.
Getty Images
Artemi Panarin of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Washington Capitals in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 12, 2018 in Washington.

On Tuesday Night, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin put on a one-up display of goal scoring in Game 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers .

On Thursday, Filip Forsberg of Nashville did this ...

... and Artemi Panarin of Columbus did this.

Is there some sort of bracket we can build for these?

And we are only two days into the playoffs.

In the name of importance, you have to give it to Panarin. His goal beat Washington in overtime to give Columbus a one-game lead.

But in the interest of artistry, man, that Forsberg goal was sweet. It came in a win, too.

We'll throw a catfish on this one in favor of the guy from Nashville.

