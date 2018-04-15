Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Humboldt hockey team honored at emotional league championship opener

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 12:15 a.m.
Players stand during a moment of silence to acknowledge first responders, victims, and survivors of the bus crash that killed 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team last week, before a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey league final between the Estevan Bruins and Nipawin Hawks in Nipawin, Saskatchewan on Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Players stand during a moment of silence to acknowledge first responders, victims, and survivors of the bus crash that killed 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team last week, before a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey league final between the Estevan Bruins and Nipawin Hawks in Nipawin, Saskatchewan on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan — A moment of silence was held before Game 1 of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League final Saturday night to honor the Humboldt Broncos players and staff killed in a bus crash.

Players from the Nipawin Hawks and Estevan Bruins formed a circle around center ice to honor the 16 people who died after the bus collided with a semi-trailer at a rural intersection north of Tisdale on April 6. Thirteen others were injured.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin when the crash happened.

A faint sound of sobbing was heard in the sold-out crowd of 1,200 at Centennial Arena in Nipawin during the ceremony. Hawks players wore green helmets to honor the Broncos in the warmups, and both teams were wore Humboldt Broncos ribbons on their jerseys.

Among those in attendance for the game were Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench.

Former Penguins defenseman Chris Joseph, whose son Jaxon died in the crash, tweeted before the game: "Tonight I cheer for SJHL!!! Go Hawks, Go Bruins. We're all so happy you are playing."

On Friday, Injured Humboldt Broncos players got a visit from the Stanley Cup in Saskatoon.

Tom Straschnitzki — whose 19-year-old son, Ryan, was badly injured in the junior hockey team's bus crash — was in a waiting area at Royal University Hospital when a large box was wheeled in.

Recognizing the box from Stanley Cup presentations, he immediately suspected what was inside, and his suspicions were confirmed when someone wearing white gloves lifted the trophy from the case.

Tom Straschnitzki said Ryan's bed was the first stop, and he said his son's eyes grew wide as it was carried in. Ryan asked to see name of Jonathan Toews, the Chicago Blackhawks forward who visited the hospital earlier in the day to deliver jerseys the Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets wore last weekend with Broncos nameplates on them.

Tom Straschnitzki said Ryan was asked if he wanted to touch the cup, but he said he wanted to wait until he wins it someday.

"They know the tradition," Tom Straschnitzki said, noting the other injured players didn't want to touch the trophy, either.

The Straschnitzki are from Airdrie, Alberta. The family said 19-year-old Ryan couldn't feel his legs after the crash.

Sixteen people died from the crash last week when the Broncos' bus collided with a semi-truck just south of Nipawin. Another 13 people were injured.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me