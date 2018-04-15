Humboldt hockey team honored at emotional league championship opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan — A moment of silence was held before Game 1 of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League final Saturday night to honor the Humboldt Broncos players and staff killed in a bus crash.

Players from the Nipawin Hawks and Estevan Bruins formed a circle around center ice to honor the 16 people who died after the bus collided with a semi-trailer at a rural intersection north of Tisdale on April 6. Thirteen others were injured.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin when the crash happened.

A faint sound of sobbing was heard in the sold-out crowd of 1,200 at Centennial Arena in Nipawin during the ceremony. Hawks players wore green helmets to honor the Broncos in the warmups, and both teams were wore Humboldt Broncos ribbons on their jerseys.

Among those in attendance for the game were Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench.

Former Penguins defenseman Chris Joseph, whose son Jaxon died in the crash, tweeted before the game: "Tonight I cheer for SJHL!!! Go Hawks, Go Bruins. We're all so happy you are playing."

On Friday, Injured Humboldt Broncos players got a visit from the Stanley Cup in Saskatoon.

Tom Straschnitzki — whose 19-year-old son, Ryan, was badly injured in the junior hockey team's bus crash — was in a waiting area at Royal University Hospital when a large box was wheeled in.

#Humboldt bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki gets a surprise visitor in his hospital room. Well done who ever arranged for this. Photo: @strazsr . #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/xUCRBUpiKl — Simon Dingley (@SimonDingleyCBC) April 14, 2018

Recognizing the box from Stanley Cup presentations, he immediately suspected what was inside, and his suspicions were confirmed when someone wearing white gloves lifted the trophy from the case.

Tom Straschnitzki said Ryan's bed was the first stop, and he said his son's eyes grew wide as it was carried in. Ryan asked to see name of Jonathan Toews, the Chicago Blackhawks forward who visited the hospital earlier in the day to deliver jerseys the Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets wore last weekend with Broncos nameplates on them.

Tom Straschnitzki said Ryan was asked if he wanted to touch the cup, but he said he wanted to wait until he wins it someday.

"They know the tradition," Tom Straschnitzki said, noting the other injured players didn't want to touch the trophy, either.

The Straschnitzki are from Airdrie, Alberta. The family said 19-year-old Ryan couldn't feel his legs after the crash.

Sixteen people died from the crash last week when the Broncos' bus collided with a semi-truck just south of Nipawin. Another 13 people were injured.