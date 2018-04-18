Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

Nikita Kucherov scores twice; Lightning up 3-1 on Devils

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 11:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of Game 4 of a Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Newark, N.J.
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of Game 4 of a Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Newark, N.J.
Blake Coleman of the New Jersey Devils and Anton Stralman of the Tampa Bay Lightning battle during the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference first round at the Prudential Center on April 18, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey.
Getty Images
Blake Coleman of the New Jersey Devils and Anton Stralman of the Tampa Bay Lightning battle during the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference first round at the Prudential Center on April 18, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey.

Updated 16 hours ago

NEWARK, N.J. — A feisty Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, set up another and knocked New Jersey's top defenseman out of the game with a big hit, and the Tampa Bay Lightning moved within a game of making the Devils' first trip to the playoffs in six years a short one with a 3-1 victory Wednesday night.

J.T. Miller also scored and had two assists, and Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped three breakaways in making 27 saves as the Lightning bounced back from a loss in Game 3 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Tampa Bay can wrap up the best-of-seven series in Game 5 at home Saturday.

Kyle Palmieri scored on a 5-on-3 advantage for the Devils, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2012. It was the only time they beat Vasilevskiy, whose 44 wins in the regular season shared the league lead with Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck. Cory Schneider made 34 saves for New Nersey in starting his second consecutive game.

This game might have been the roughest of the series, especially in the first period when the Lightning took a 2-1 lead in a session with a lot of scrums.

The play everyone is going to talk about and the NHL probably will look at is Kucherov's hit on Sami Vatanen late in the first. No penalty was called but the league's No. 3 scorer appeared to jump before hitting Vatanen in the shoulder and head area. Devils coach coach John Hynes screamed at the officials after the play.

Vatanen did not return.

The Lightning were leading 2-1 at that point, and the score didn't change until Kucherov's empty net goal with 1 minute, 8 seconds to play iced the game.

Kucherov broke a 1-all tie with 4:58 left in the period. Defenseman Brayden Coburn sent a pass from the left boards that hit off Devils' defenseman Damon Severson. Kucherov collected the loose puck right in front and put it high into the net for his third goal of the series.

The Lightning had tied it at 11:30 on a great rush. Steven Stamkos fed Kucherov entering the zone, and he found Miller on the left side for a shot over Schneider's shoulder.

Cory Conacher appeared to give Tampa Bay the lead with 7:39 left in the period, but a review found the Lightning were offside.

For the first time in the series, the Devils scored first with Palmieri converting from the left circle with the Lightning playing two men short at 8:23 of the first.

Alex Killorn got the first penalty at 7:47 with a hook and 25 seconds later Cedric Paquette tripped Taylor Hall. Eleven seconds later, New Jersey had its second 5-on-3 goal in two games.

Vasilevskiy kept Tampa Bay in the game over the next few minutes, stopping a breakaway by Travis Zajac with Paquette still in the penalty box and a semi-breakaway by Blake Coleman with 9:05 left in the period. He also stopped Patrick Maroon on a second-period break.

