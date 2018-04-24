Watch an emotional Maple Leafs crowd belt out 'O Canada' after tragedy in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs' pre-game moment of silence + @itzmartinaol and the crowd's rendition of O Canada. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/ZmMoCLDsU5

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On a day of horror and sadness in Toronto, the show went on at Air Canada Centre.

The Maple Leafs hosted the Bruins in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference First Round series, forcing Game 7 with a 3-1 win .

That was just hours after a van plowed into pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk , killing 10 people and injuring 15, closing city streets and on what was described as an unseasonably warm day that people were taking advantage of.

In the aftermath, the Maple Leafs honored the victims with a moment of silence before the Canadian national anthem was sung.

And then, they took over.

Watch the chilling scene as the crowd at Air Canada Centre took over for Martina Ortiz-Luis in singing "O Canada" on a somber day in the country's biggest city.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' pre-game moment of silence + @itzmartinaol and the crowd's rendition of O Canada. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/ZmMoCLDsU5 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 23, 2018