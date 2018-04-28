Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

Bruins land 1st blow against Lightning

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
The Bruins' Patrice Bergeron takes a shot on the Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference second round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on April 28, 2018 in Tampa, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. — Tuukka Rask tossed a broken skate blade up the ice in frustration but hardly lost his cool.

“I didn't throw it at anybody,” the Boston goaltender said Saturday. “If I threw it at somebody, I'd like to apologize, but I didn't. I just wanted to make sure that everybody saw that my blade was off.”

Rask settled after allowing a second-period goal while trying to let officials know he had a problem with his left skate, finishing with 34 saves in the Bruins' 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Rick Nash had two goals, and the Bruins' high-scoring line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand combined for 11 points, however Rask's ability to retain his composure after Mikhail Sergachev's goal trimmed Boston's lead to 3-2 was every bit as important.

“He was really good,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He gave us more than a chance to win early on when we were still trying to find our legs. We weren't executing very well. They were better than us, and then our top guys started finishing their chances.”

Bergeron also scored twice and had an assist on one of Nash's goals for the Bruins, who finished one point behind Tampa Bay for the Atlantic Division title, as well as the No. 1 seed in the East.

Marchand had a goal and three assists, and Pastrnak finished with four assists in a dominating performance.

A second goal by Marchand was waved off because of a cross-checking penalty on Pastrnak.

“You need your best players to be your best players, and clearly that happened tonight for us,' Cassidy said.

Dan Girardi also scored for the Lightning, who trailed by one goal entering the third period.

Marchand and Bergeron hiked Boston's advantage to 5-2 before Jake DeBrusk added an empty-netter with 6 minutes, 19 seconds remaining.

The Bruins had just 10 shots against Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy over the last two periods.

