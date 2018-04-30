Watch the Nashville Predators honor hero in Waffle House shooting
Updated 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Predators gave Nashville a chance to give the man who wrestled an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House a standing ovation.
James Shaw Jr. met with Nashville coach Peter Laviolette before Game 2 Sunday night of the Predators' Western Conference semifinal with Winnipeg and he was given his own personalized jersey . The Predators recognized several of the first responders from that deadly shooting a week ago in Nashville. The sold-out crowd gave Shaw a roaring ovation.
Sargent Jeff Polk and lieutenant Carlos Lara of the MNPD were first responders to the Waffle House shooting this past weekend. They were honored tonight before the Predators-Jets game, and again during a stoppage of play.Cool moment at Bridgestone Arena: https://t.co/cKWmxIyMqV pic.twitter.com/hSTBKfX046— Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) April 28, 2018
Police have credited the 29-year-old Shaw for averting more bloodshed after a gunman opened fire outside the Waffle House and then stormed the restaurant. Four people were killed and four others, including Shaw, were wounded.
Shaw also has raised more than $160,000 for the victims.
Head Coach Peter Laviolette meets local Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. before tonight's game. Shaw will be honored in-game. #Preds | #WPGvsNSH pic.twitter.com/k9D4NJ5Yfp— p-Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 29, 2018