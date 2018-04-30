Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Watch the Nashville Predators honor hero in Waffle House shooting

The Associated Press | Monday, April 30, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, file photo, James Shaw Jr. waves to the crowd and legislators inside the Tennessee House chambers at the Tennessee State House in Nashville, Tenn., as he is honored for disarming a shooter inside an area Waffle House. On Sunday, April 29, 2018, the Nashville Predators gave the city a chance to give Shaw a standing ovation. Shaw met with Nashville coach Peter Laviolette before Game 2 Sunday night of the Predators' Western Conference semifinal hockey game with Winnipeg and he was given his own personalized jersey. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, file photo, James Shaw Jr. waves to the crowd and legislators inside the Tennessee House chambers at the Tennessee State House in Nashville, Tenn., as he is honored for disarming a shooter inside an area Waffle House. On Sunday, April 29, 2018, the Nashville Predators gave the city a chance to give Shaw a standing ovation. Shaw met with Nashville coach Peter Laviolette before Game 2 Sunday night of the Predators' Western Conference semifinal hockey game with Winnipeg and he was given his own personalized jersey. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP, File)

Updated 3 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Predators gave Nashville a chance to give the man who wrestled an AR-15 rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House a standing ovation.

James Shaw Jr. met with Nashville coach Peter Laviolette before Game 2 Sunday night of the Predators' Western Conference semifinal with Winnipeg and he was given his own personalized jersey . The Predators recognized several of the first responders from that deadly shooting a week ago in Nashville. The sold-out crowd gave Shaw a roaring ovation.

Police have credited the 29-year-old Shaw for averting more bloodshed after a gunman opened fire outside the Waffle House and then stormed the restaurant. Four people were killed and four others, including Shaw, were wounded.

Shaw also has raised more than $160,000 for the victims.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me