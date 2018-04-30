Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

Titans lineman chugs beer out of dead catfish to fire up Predators fans

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, April 30, 2018, 10:42 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

NBC announcer Chris Cuthbert is probably right.

Catfish-flavored craft beer probably isn't destined for the grocery store shelves anytime soon.

But the offensive line of the Tennessee Titans made its best pitch last night.

The Vegas Golden Knights have their crank siren.

And the Nashville Predators have their beer-chugging city-mates.

Before Game 2 between the Predators and Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night in Nashville, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and his offensive line got the crowd fired up by ... well ... being a bunch of frat boys.

Including drinking beer out of a catfish.

That's offensive tackle Taylor Lewan drinking the catfish beer.

No video evidence of regurgitation.

It's a contender for the "Best Use of a Dead Catfish as a Prop" award, but it probably doesn't beat Jason Crystol, who took a bite out of a catfish after the Penguins defeated the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

