Titans lineman chugs beer out of dead catfish to fire up Predators fans
Updated 4 hours ago
NBC announcer Chris Cuthbert is probably right.
Catfish-flavored craft beer probably isn't destined for the grocery store shelves anytime soon.
But the offensive line of the Tennessee Titans made its best pitch last night.
The Vegas Golden Knights have their crank siren.
And the Nashville Predators have their beer-chugging city-mates.
Before Game 2 between the Predators and Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night in Nashville, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and his offensive line got the crowd fired up by ... well ... being a bunch of frat boys.
Including drinking beer out of a catfish.
Yep. This is the Tennessee Titans offensive line, hanging out at the Preds Game 2. Taylor Lewan chugging Bud Lite from a catfish. Marcus Mariota can't order an Uber fast enough. pic.twitter.com/e5aj6jQfH1— Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) April 29, 2018
That's offensive tackle Taylor Lewan drinking the catfish beer.
No video evidence of regurgitation.
It's a contender for the "Best Use of a Dead Catfish as a Prop" award, but it probably doesn't beat Jason Crystol, who took a bite out of a catfish after the Penguins defeated the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
Pens fan eats catfish #catfish #StanleyCup #penguins @TribLIVE @TribSports pic.twitter.com/xHXaocbw4j— Shane Dunlap (@shanedunlap) June 12, 2017