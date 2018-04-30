Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

Maple Leafs GM Lamoriello will not return next season

The Associated Press | Monday, April 30, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs NHL hockey general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks to reporters in Toronto, Friday, April 27, 2018. The Boston Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs NHL hockey general manager Lou Lamoriello speaks to reporters in Toronto, Friday, April 27, 2018. The Boston Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello will not return next season.

Team President Brendan Shanahan announced the decision Monday. He said he was sticking to a plan that called for the 75-year-old Lamoriello to serve as GM for three years and then transition to senior adviser for four years.

The Maple Leafs set franchise records for points (105) and wins (49) in the regular season, but were eliminated in seven games by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs last week. Coach Mike Babcock, Shanahan and the rest of the team expected more this year after getting back to the postseason a year ago.

Auston Matthews found his scoring touch amid injury woes and goalie Frederik Andersen set a franchise record for wins in a season with 38. Among the issues for the new GM: Veteran forwards James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Leo Komarov are among the players set to hit unrestricted free agency, and Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander are due big raises in the not-too-distant future.

