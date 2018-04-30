Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Lightning defeat Bruins to even second-round series

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 30, 2018, 11:57 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period of Game 2.
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period of Game 2.

Updated 2 hours ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point had an empty-net goal and three assists, and Tampa Bay Lightning found a way to slow Boston's high-scoring line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand to beat the Bruins, 4-2, in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series Monday night.

The victory evened the best-of-seven matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Game 3 is Wednesday night in Boston.

Point assisted on Tampa Bay's first three goals before sealing the win with his empty-netter with 25.2 seconds left.

Yanni Gourde, Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning, which rebounded from a 6-2 loss in Game 1.

Bergeron, Pastrnak and Marchand combined for three goals and 11 points in the opener. They had four more points in Game 2 but were unable to take over the game.

Charlie McAvoy scored for the Bruins late in the first period. Torey Krug's late goal trimmed Tampa Bay's lead to 3-2 with just over four minutes remaining.

Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots. Tuukka Rask finished with 27 saves for Boston.

The Lightning had nearly twice as many scoring opportunities as the Bruins in the series opener and controlled play early Monday night, getting off the first 10 shots of the game and taking a 1-0 lead on Gourde's power-play goal at 11 minutes, 47 seconds of the first period.

With the exception of failing to taking advantage of a long 5-on-3 power play, the Bruins made the most of limited chances, with the Bergeron line leading the way.

McAvoy's goal, with Bergeron and Marchand assisting, made it 1-1. Pastrnak and Marchand set up Krug's goal to keep the Bruins close.

The Bergeron line has 12 goals and 41 points in Boston's five playoff wins. The four assists Monday night are the only points the trio has delivered in four losses.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me