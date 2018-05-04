Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NHL

Pekka Rinne shines as Predators even series vs. Jets

The Associated Press | Friday, May 4, 2018, 1:12 a.m.
The Predators' Pekka Rinne makes a save off the Jets' Mark Scheifele in Game 4 of the Western Conference second round May 3, 2018 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Pekka Rinne made 32 saves, P.K. Subban and Ryan Hartman scored and the Nashville Predators held off a late charge by the Winnipeg Jets to win 2-1 on Thursday night and even their second-round series through four games.

Patrik Laine scored off a faceoff in the final minute, but Nashville's Nick Bonino won two key faceoffs after that to end it.

Game 5 will be Saturday in Nashville, with Game 6 set for Winnipeg on Monday. Game 7, if necessary, would be in Nashville next Thursday.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots, but Nashville snapped Winnipeg's 13-game home winning streak, which dated to March 2.

Rinne allowed five goals amid a series of defensive miscues in a 7-4 Game 3 defeat. He rebounded impressively behind a team that was much sharper in its own end.

The Jets found far less space in the neutral zone but also saw a couple of golden opportunities bounce over their sticks.

The Predators led 1-0 after the first period and stretched their lead with 5 minutes, 24 seconds left in the second when Subban blasted a one-timer on Nashville's first power play.

Booed by the thunderous white-clad crowd every time he's touched the puck the last two games, Subban seemed to feed off the noise. It was Subban's third goal of the series after being held without one in the first round.

