NHL

Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights 1 win from Western finals

The Associated Press | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 1:12 a.m.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot by San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 4, 2018, in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS — Alex Tuch scored twice to lead Vegas to a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night, giving the Golden Knights a 3-2 series lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

James Neal, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas. Veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots, making save after highlight save until things got interesting late in the third period.

With San Jose trailing 4-0, Kevin Labanc, Tomas Hertl and Mikkel Boedker scored in a 6-minute, 9-second span to pull the Sharks within one with 4:16 remaining. However, Marchessault's empty-netter with 21 seconds left sealed it for Vegas.

Martin Jones allowed four goals on 31 shots before being pulled in the third. Aaron Dell came on and stopped all six shots he faced.

From a spectacular glove save on Boedker's point-blank shot in the first period to a pair of back-to-back saves before and after being knocked into the goal midway through the second period, or an incredible pad save on Hertl early in the third, Fleury was dialed in from the start.

