Winnipeg's fast start dooms Knights in Game 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Dustin Byfuglien scored about a minute after the puck dropped, and the Winnipeg Jets built a three-goal lead early in the first period and beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-2, on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots for the Golden Knights.

Patrik Laine and Joel Armia had goals 46 seconds apart to put the Jets up 3-0. Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 4-1 lead midway through the second period with his 12th goal this postseason.

Brayden McNabb scored midway through the first, and William Karlsson late in the second period to pull Vegas within two, but the expansion team couldn't get closer.

Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

The Jets will host Game 2 on Monday night before the series shifts to Las Vegas.

Winnipeg, which is making its deepest playoff run in franchise history, appeared to be in rhythm less than 48 hours after advancing past top-seeded Nashville.

Vegas, meanwhile, seemed rusty after resting for nearly a week after eliminating San Jose in the second round.

Or, maybe the Jets are just that good.

Byfuglien's slap shot 1 minute, 5 seconds into the game off a drop pass from Scheifele put Winnipeg up 1-0. That ignited the party-like atmosphere in a cozy arena with 16,345 seats and a low ceiling.

Fleury had no shot to stop Laine's one-timer from the left circle off Wheeler's cross-ice pass on a power play at the 6:49 mark of the first.