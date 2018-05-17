Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights top Jets 4-2

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 12:24 a.m.
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoffs series against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals — including an empty-netter in the closing seconds — to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference final Wednesday night.

Vegas took a 2-1 series lead and is now two wins from advancing to the Stanley Cup final. The Golden Knights improved to 5-1 at home in the playoffs, and host Game 4 on Friday night.

James Neal and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots.

Mark Scheifele scored both of Winnipeg's goals and has a playoff-leading 14 goals in 15 postseason games. Connor Hellebuyck had 26 saves for the Jets, who arrived in Las Vegas having outscored their opposition 23-15 in road games during the playoffs.

Marchessault scored his seventh goal of the playoffs just 35 seconds into the game as he took a pass from Brayden McNabb and went forehand-backhand to slip the puck past Hellebuyck, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.

Fleury, who bounced back after a loss in Game 1 to stop 30 of 31 shots in Game 2, made several huge saves late in the game to preserve Vegas' lead.

Winnipeg hadn't lost back-to-back games during the playoffs. The last time it dropped consecutive games was a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) from March 10-13.

