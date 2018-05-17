Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NHL

Jonathan Marchessault arrives in style in Golden Knights Lamborghini

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of Game Three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 16, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 4-2.
Getty Images
Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 16, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Getty Images
Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates past Jacob Trouba #8 to score a goal past Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 16, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Getty Images
Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates past Jacob Trouba #8 to score a goal past Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets during the first period in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 16, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Updated 3 hours ago

Before he went on to score a goal 35 seconds into the game and help lead the Golden Knights to a 2-1 series advantage over the Winnipeg Jets, center Jonathan Marchessault arrived at the arena in a special-edition Golden Knights Lamborghini.

Marchessault showed up at T-Mobile Arena in the sportscar, backed into a parking spot, and strutted towards the arena in style, wearing a sharp grey suit and carry a coffee cup.

The custom car featured Golden Knights and "Vegas Born" logos and according to one reporter at valued at $545,000.

Watch a clip of Marchessault showing up to the arena :

Vegas sports reporter Ron Futrell posted some photos and details about the car:

A view of the front of the car :

Another look:

A good night for Marchessault:

And here's a clip of how he started the game :

Game 4 of the series is Friday night in Las Vegas.

