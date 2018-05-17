Jonathan Marchessault arrives in style in Golden Knights Lamborghini
Updated 3 hours ago
Before he went on to score a goal 35 seconds into the game and help lead the Golden Knights to a 2-1 series advantage over the Winnipeg Jets, center Jonathan Marchessault arrived at the arena in a special-edition Golden Knights Lamborghini.
Marchessault showed up at T-Mobile Arena in the sportscar, backed into a parking spot, and strutted towards the arena in style, wearing a sharp grey suit and carry a coffee cup.
The custom car featured Golden Knights and "Vegas Born" logos and according to one reporter at valued at $545,000.
Watch a clip of Marchessault showing up to the arena :
There's arriving in styleand then there's arriving in a Vegas Golden Knights Lamborghini, like Jonathan Marchessault did pic.twitter.com/PiCgZWjdqP— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 17, 2018
Vegas sports reporter Ron Futrell posted some photos and details about the car:
Watch me take this Lamborghini Aventador Roadster out for a spin tonight on @8NewsNow at 6:30pm. Nice #VEGAS @GoldenKnights look on this $545K machine! #VGK #VegasBorn #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/90dATglvwU— Ron Futrell (@RonFutrell) May 4, 2018
A view of the front of the car :
Jonathan Marchessault drove this to the game today. Just parked it outside and walked into T-Mobile Arena. pic.twitter.com/KDevxjeE81— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) May 17, 2018
Another look:
A closer look at the #VegasBorn Lamborghini. pic.twitter.com/U7RoNZG97E— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 17, 2018
A good night for Marchessault:
So, you're Jonathan Marchessault. You drive up to T-Mobile Arena in this Lamborghini, take the parking spot closest to the door and score 35 seconds into the game. Live your best life, kids. pic.twitter.com/m9smSQtsSd— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 17, 2018
And here's a clip of how he started the game :
Jonathan Marchessault with a sweet move to open the scoring 35 seconds into Game 3 pic.twitter.com/OpR6veNm2V— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 17, 2018
Game 4 of the series is Friday night in Las Vegas.