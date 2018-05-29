Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NHL

Ryan Reaves a scorer not fighter these days

Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, and right wing Ryan Reaves joke around during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between Vegas and the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday.
Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates a goal in the third period during Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Monday, May 28, 2018. Ryan Reaves (75) is at right.
Las Vegas Sun
LAS VEGAS — Rugged forward Ryan Reaves launched his Golden Knights career with three minor penalties and an apology during back-to-back losses to the Kings in February.

"He came in and said, 'I don't take a bunch of dumb penalties — that's not the way I play," Vegas coach Gerard Gallant recalled. "I'm a tough guy and I play hard, but I'm not going to take a bunch of penalties. I cost us the game tonight."

Gallant told him not to worry about it. "You play the game the way you play the game. I didn't think either one of those was much of a call. He was up front and took responsibility."

That's a simple anecdote to explain why 6-1, 225-pound Reaves has become a respected figure on the ice and in the Golden Knights dressing room since being acquired from the Penguins before the trade deadline. The 31-year-old was originally acquired by the Penguins at the NHL draft for protection for Sidney Crosby.

Vegas fans originally panned the trade after Reaves' rough start. But now they consider him among the team's most valuable role players on a fourth line with Tomas Nosek and Pierre-douard Bellemare that has been crucial to Vegas' run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The former Penguin scored the winner in Game 5 against the Jets that sent the Golden Knights into the Final, and he notched the tying goal in the Golden Knights' 6-4 win against the Capitals in Game 1 of the Final. The Golden Knights host Game 2 against Washington on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET).

In his last three games, Reaves has a +4 plus-minus.

"He offers grit, energy, great personality — he keeps it loose and fun," Vegas forward Alex Tuch said. "He's a leader, and he always has your back no matter who it is."

General manager George McPhee certainly didn't acquire Reaves for his goals. He acquired him because Reaves stands up for his teammates with ferocity.

"He's a big body who puts fear in guys out there," Vegas defenseman Deryk Engelland said.

Tuch was even more specific: "When we played against (Winnipeg's Dustin) Byfuglien we had Reaves. And he's great on the forecheck and he has scored key goals for us."

Gallant said Reaves causes "people (to) make plays a lot quicker than they want to."

"He is probably a better skater than I thought he was," Gallant said. "He's a smart player. He doesn't get a whole lot of ice time, but he takes advantage of it."

Reaves' value seems to have increased while his fighting frequency has decreased. He had six fights this season, less than half of his career high of 13 fights in 2011-12.

Reaves, who has 816 penalty minutes across 541 games, averaged a career-high 9:55 of ice time in 21 regular-season games with Vegas and played 9:46 in Game 1 of the Final.

He could see the game changing and has worked to improve his skill level.

"I thought that a couple of years ago," Reaves said. "The game is getting faster and is getting younger. You have to adapt."

Reaves was asked whether he thought that he would still have a job if fighting was taken out of the game, and he said, "Yes."

"My fights have gone down every year, and all were within the first two or three months," Reaves said.

"There is always going to be physical play in this league, and as long as I can keep up and catch guys and do it in a way that's not hurting the team, then I think I have a spot here."

