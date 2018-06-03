Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Golden Knights try to avoid becoming a footnote in hockey history

Kevin Allen • Usa Today | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 7:37 p.m.
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin goes over Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb to score a goal during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin goes over Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb to score a goal during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington.
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, left, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury try to contain a loose puck during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington.
Alex Brandon | AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, left, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury try to contain a loose puck during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington.
Linesman Matt MacPherson steps in to separate Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves (75) and Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington
Alex Brandon | AP
Linesman Matt MacPherson steps in to separate Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves (75) and Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — The 1969 New York Mets would not have been the Miracle Mets if they didn't beat the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series. Ed Pinckney's 1985 Villanova team wouldn't be as revered today if Patrick Ewing's Georgetown squad had whipped the Wildcats in the NCAA tournament championship game.

Memories of magical seasons aren't as endearing if they don't result in a championship. Teams that make impressive playoff runs and fall short become footnotes.

Do you remember the 1990-91 Minnesota North Stars? Of course, you don't. They were a below-.500 team that somehow qualified for the playoffs, and goalie Jon Casey carried them all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. They were a fun story for five weeks. But they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the championship series and became a footnote.

As the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup on Monday, they are desperately trying not to become a footnote.

"We just have to know in the back of our heads that (the magic) is still there," Vegas defenseman Luca Sbisa said.

Most assuredly, the Golden Knights already have a place in NHL history as the most accomplished expansion team in pro sports history. Reaching the Stanley Cup Final only adds to that success. Plus, they have forever won the hearts of Vegas fans with their record-setting season.

But if they want to be remembered like the Miracle Mets, they have to win the Stanley Cup Final. To accomplish that, the Golden Knights need to win Game 4 to tie up the best-of-seven series 2-2.

If the Vegas Golden Knights lose Game 4, they face the reality that no team has come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win a Stanley Cup Final since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from down 3-0.

Vegas players say the key to tying the series and regaining momentum is getting back to playing their style.

Since they debuted last October, the Golden Knights have wowed the NHL with their speed and five-man forechecking scheme. They go in hard on opposing defensemen to force turnovers.

The problem, particularly in the last game, is the Capitals have been moving the puck quickly out of their zone. When the Golden Knights did get the puck in Game 3, the Capitals were not giving up prime scoring chances.

Vegas boasts skilled players and quality leaders. But they don't have a superstar such as Alex Ovechkin or Evgeni Kuznetsov who can create something out of nothing. They need their forechecking game clicking to be successful. It fuels their offense.

"We've just got to find a way to create momentum, even if we aren't putting pucks in the net," Vegas center Ryan Carpenter said. "Positive shifts. More zone time. Holding onto the pucks. It seems like we are working hard to get down low, and we don't hold onto it, or make a bad play, and the Capitals are going the other way."

This is the first time in the playoffs the Golden Knights have lost two games in a row, but they are accustomed to playing with doubters lining up around them. At the start of the season, this team was a 500-1 shot to win the Stanley Cup. Everyone kept waiting for a collapse that never happened.

"(In the Western Conference Final), we lost the first game to Winnipeg and we had a lot of media thinking we would get run over, but we found a way to win four in a row," Vegas forward David Perron said. "We are in a similar situation. We are in a similar situation with a lot of doubters. That's fine with us. We have to step up and play the right way, the way that made us successful."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me