Barry Trotz resigns as Washington Capitals coach

WASHINGTON — Less than two weeks after winning the Stanley Cup, Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz told his team that he is resigning.

ABC sports writer Scott Abraham quoted Trotz as saying, "When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital.

"We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitement with our fans."

Statement from Barry Trotz after his resignation pic.twitter.com/6VB8g1Km6X — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) June 18, 2018

The team announced the resignation Monday.

The 55-year-old Trotz went into the season without any certainty about his future when ownership and general manager Brian MacLellan last summer opted not to give him a contract extension.

In a statement, the team thanked Trotz for his efforts the past four years and said it's grateful for his leadership and what he's done for the franchise, saying "We are obviously disappointed by Barry's decision, but would like to thank Barry for all his efforts the past four years and for helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington. Barry is a man of high character and integrity and we are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done for our franchise."

The Capitals went to the playoffs in all four year under Trotz, including two Presidents' Trophy-winning seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17.