Reporter freaks out on live TV over Capitals coach Barry Trotz's resignation

Washington Examiner reporter Kelly Cohen was shocked.

And she let the world know it.

In a moment captured by CNN cameras during a Senate judiciary hearing Monday, Cohen can be seen with her mouth agape while looking at her phone.

She later revealed that it was in response to learning of Capitals coach Barry Trotz's resignation .

just found out barry trotz has resigned and i just had to have a full on silent meltdown in the middle of this senate judiciary hearing — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) June 18, 2018

And here it is, the moment @politiCOHEN_ finds out Barry Trotz resigned pic.twitter.com/Y38VwRdkrf — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 18, 2018

Cohen was in attendance to report on the hearing about the inspector general's probe into the FBI and Hillary Clinton.

In real time, Cohen tweeted about learning she had gone viral.

this is me finding out i am now going viral https://t.co/0s03hzzkDD — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) June 18, 2018

apparently this was caught on camera during the IG hearing and i have no regrets — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) June 18, 2018

the stages of your mom finding out you sent viral pic.twitter.com/9hAWJeRMUN — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) June 19, 2018

It's not often a Stanley Cup-winning coach leaves his team, so perhaps the reaction was warranted.

But the live TV aspect? Oops.

"I don't know why my reaction was so dramatic," Cohen told the Washington Post.

"Obviously you can't really talk out loud, because the director of the FBI is probably speaking, and top senators are speaking. So that's why I had to have that little silent meltdown, which obviously now is not that silent."