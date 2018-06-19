Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Reporter freaks out on live TV over Capitals coach Barry Trotz's resignation

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz pauses during a news conference after hockey practice in Las Vegas. Trotz has resigned as coach of the Washington Capitals after leading them to the Stanley Cup. The team announced Trotz’s resignation Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Washington Examiner reporter Kelly Cohen was shocked.

And she let the world know it.

In a moment captured by CNN cameras during a Senate judiciary hearing Monday, Cohen can be seen with her mouth agape while looking at her phone.

She later revealed that it was in response to learning of Capitals coach Barry Trotz's resignation .

Cohen was in attendance to report on the hearing about the inspector general's probe into the FBI and Hillary Clinton.

In real time, Cohen tweeted about learning she had gone viral.

It's not often a Stanley Cup-winning coach leaves his team, so perhaps the reaction was warranted.

But the live TV aspect? Oops.

"I don't know why my reaction was so dramatic," Cohen told the Washington Post.

"Obviously you can't really talk out loud, because the director of the FBI is probably speaking, and top senators are speaking. So that's why I had to have that little silent meltdown, which obviously now is not that silent."

