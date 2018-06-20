Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NHL

Predators forward Austin Watson arrested on domestic assault charge

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, in Nashville, Tenn. Police in Tennessee have arrested Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson on a charge of domestic assault. Franklin Police Lt. Charles Warner said Watson was arrested Saturday evening, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Updated 12 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee have arrested Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson on a charge of domestic assault.

Franklin Police Lt. Charles Warner says Watson was arrested Saturday evening. Warner says Watson has been released from jail on $4,500 bond and is due in court June 28.

No further information was immediately available.

The Predators issued a statement saying they “are still gathering facts and it's not appropriate for us to comment further at this time.” Team officials also noted that “this is a matter that we are taking very seriously and we will cooperate fully with the investigation by law enforcement.”

The 26-year-old Watson is a former first-round draft pick who scored a career-high 14 goals and had five assists in 76 games during the 2017-18 regular season. He had five goals and three assists in 13 playoff games.

Watson has 23 goals and 24 assists in 216 career regular-season games, all with the Predators.

