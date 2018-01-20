Peters Township brothers have Olympic aspirations in speedskating

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Cole and John-Henry Krueger were growing up in Peters Township, their mom thought it might be a good idea to teach her sons to ice skate.

“Just for fun and birthday parties,” said Heidi Krueger, who has taught competitive figure skating in Mt. Lebanon for many years.

These days, Cole, 26, and John-Henry, 22, still have fun on skates. Birthday parties? There just isn't much time for such things.

Speedskating has become something beyond an obsession for the Krueger boys. It's their way of life.

Cole has embraced his Hungarian lineage and joined that nation's team, hoping to be chosen to compete in the Winter Olympics next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

John-Henry, shaking off the disappointment of 2014 when he failed to qualify for the U.S. team after a bout with swine flu, has qualified in three individual events — the 500-, 1,000 and 1,500-meters — and the 5,000-meter relay. Overall, he has won 17 medals in global competition in the past five years, and he is the only member of the U.S. speedskating team — male or female — to qualify for the Olympics in all four events.

The four-man relay team of Krueger, three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski, Thomas Hong and Keith Carroll Jr. set a world record in November at a World Cup event in Shanghai, China, with a time of 6 minutes, 29.052 seconds.

Just to illustrate the importance of single-minded training in speedskating, the U.S. team finished that race barely ahead of the Republic of Korea. The Koreans were timed in 6:29.076. Margin of victory: .024 of a second, or 24-hundreds of a second. Faster than you can blink.

The previous record, set in 2012 by a Canadian team, fell by 1.906 seconds, a margin Heidi Krueger labeled as “a lifetime” in speedskating.

How did the Krueger men become two of the top speedskaters in the world?

“It takes a deep one-on-one reality check with yourself,” said John-Henry, speaking by cellphone from the Netherlands, where he is training. “It's not a hobby anymore.

“You have to eat, breathe and live it. Complacency is the enemy.”

Heidi isn't sure how it started, but she knows this much: When the boys were young, someone — to this day she doesn't know who it was — called her and invited Cole to skate with Pittsburgh Speedskating Club.

“I guess somebody had seen him, maybe, skating around on a public session at Mt. Lebanon,” she said, “and he was going really, really fast, and he was very coordinated.

“(Cole) fell in love with it, and he started skating and competing. When John-Henry was old enough, he just wanted to do what big brother did. That's the long and short of how we got to where we are today.”

The use of ‘we' is important in this case, John-Henry said.

“I'm grateful for the sacrifices my family has made time-wise, financially and emotionally,” he said. “My whole family is involved with the sport. It's definitely a family effort.”

At the elite level, the sport is not cheap.

Good skate blades can cost more than $1,000, and it's important to get the best. Heidi said skaters reach speeds between 30-35 mph. Plus, the brothers have lived in many countries while training for a sport that doesn't attract many sponsors.

Through it all, Heidi and her husband, Bryan, an accountant, never stopped supporting their sons.

The Kruegers aren't speedskaters. Heidi is a figure-skating instructor, and Bryan skated once and didn't enjoy it. “Now, he jokes, ‘I cheer from the side of the rink and pay bills,' ” Heidi said.

Before the U.S. Olympic Trials in Salt Lake City last month, Heidi drove the family car across the country so John-Henry could have transportation while training and to save the expense of a rental. After the trials, mother and son drove back home.

“Nebraska is a wide state, my friend,” she said.

The brothers, who were home-schooled by their mother, participated in a variety of sports while growing up before latching onto speedskating.

“I look at it as a passionate devotion to a long-term goal,” Heidi said.

The brothers made sacrifices for their sport, but Heidi prefers to call them “choices, maybe different choices than another person would make.

“My sons say, ‘We never spent four hours on a Friday night loitering around a mall. We never spent a Saturday night at a football game trying to figure out a way to get beer illegally. We never spent six hours in front of the TV playing Playstation.

“This is a dream come true. Any parent can empathize with how I feel. It doesn't matter if its speedskating or getting a score on an SAT or performing in a piano recital.

“Anytime our children do something well that they worked hard for over a long period of time, you know that feeling as a parent.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.