Earnhardt Jr. to help NBC Sports at Super Bowl, Olympics

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be part of NBC's pregame show before the Super Bowl, then he'll head to South Korea for NBC Sports' coverage of next month's Olympics.
Chuck Burton/AP
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly every day brings a new experience for Dale Earnhardt Jr., who spent the first 42 years of his life living in a bubble that consisted of NASCAR and not much else.

Now that he has retired from full-time racing, he's got time to experience new adventures. Just last weekend, he went to brunch — his first brunch ever — with his wife and friends, then was convinced to get his first pedicure.

The best is yet to come.

NBC Sports announced Tuesday it will use Earnhardt in its pregame show before the Super Bowl, then send him to South Korea for the network's coverage of next month's Olympics. Earnhardt retired from driving in November and signed on to be an analyst for NBC Sports, a gig that begins in July.

“It's not going to be putting me anywhere outside of my comfort zone, obviously I've never been to a Super Bowl or South Korea,” Earnhardt told the Associated Press. “What they are asking me to do is just go out there and be myself and hopefully get people interested in tuning into NASCAR.”

NBC plans to use Earnhardt at the Super Bowl in outdoor events and activities taking place in Minneapolis in the days before the game.

At the Olympics, he'll visit the speed skating venue and accept a recent social media invite from American bobsled team pilot Nick Cunningham to ride in a bobsled.

“We can't wait to get Dale's take on what is one of the most compelling aspects of the Winter Games — sports that offer a mix of speed with the prospect of danger, an equation that he knows very well,” said Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics Production and Programming.

“Instead of the turns at Daytona, it's the downhill, the luge, and the short track oval. And I think he will have something unique to offer about the need for speed on snow and ice.”

Earnhardt, a third-generation NASCAR driver, is the son of Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr. He grew up around racing and its grueling 11-month schedule that has drivers on the road and away from home at least three days a week.

The Olympics are a dream trip that Earnhardt never had the time to even dream of making. Asked Tuesday where he's been outside the United States, he listed Germany and France — trips he took with his now-wife — as well as Mexico, Canada, Japan and Australia. He also once spent 24 hours in Monaco.

“When I was driving, I didn't want to do anything else,” Earnhardt said. “Someone would say, ‘Wow, I've got some time, let's go have some fun,' but I wouldn't want to do anything. If I had a day to myself, I wouldn't want to go anywhere or do anything.”

The only drawback is that pregnant wife Amy can't make the trip, and Earnhardt said he doesn't sleep well when they are apart. He figures worrying about her as she awaits their first child will make for long nights in South Korea.

He's confident, though, the network won't let him look like a fool and he's leaned heavily on former crew chief Steve Letarte, and former driver Jeff Burton, both members of NBC Sport's current NASCAR booth, for advice.

After his time at the Olympics, he'll head to Daytona Beach for the season-opening Daytona 500. Earnhardt is the grand marshal for the race.

“I definitely wouldn't miss the first race of the year,” he said. “I feel like I should be there.”

