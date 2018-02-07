Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Olympics

Salt Lake City is 1st in U.S. to seek 2030 Winter Olympic bid

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Salt Lake City has become the first U.S city to announce it will pursue a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics following an announcement from an exploratory committee that studied the issue.
Doug Mills/AP
Updated 7 hours ago

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has become the first U.S. city to announce it will pursue a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

An exploratory committee that studied the issue and state leaders announced the decision Wednesday after spending nearly four months ensuring Utah could host the Winter Games again without losing money. The city hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Salt Lake City also is open to bidding for 2026 but prefers 2030.

The U.S. Olympic Committee has until March to pick a city for 2026, though chief executive Scott Blackmun said recently that officials believe the 2030 Winter Olympics are more realistic for a U.S. city.

In the U.S., Denver and Reno are considering bids. Internationally, cities weighing bids include Sion, Switzerland; Calgary, Canada; Stockholm, Sweden; and Sapporo, Japan.

