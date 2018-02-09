Well-oiled Tonga flag bearer makes 2nd Olympic appearance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's been two years since the world first took notice of Pita Taufatofua, the Olympic athlete from Tonga.

Taufatofua made headlines during the 2016 Rio Olympics when he arrived to the opening ceremony wearing only a grass skirt, jewelry and a shirtless, well-oiled torso—which was to honor his ancestors and his country's traditional dress.

And now he's done it again.

Taufatofua is back to compete in the Winter Olympics as a cross-country skier.

NBC reported Taufatofua said in a news release that he would be bundling up for the opening ceremony, but when he arrived he was again shirtless despite the cold temperatures.

Viewers again went crazy for him.

Bermuda: Its not that cold. We can wear shorts. Tonga guy: Hold my beer #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/i4z8Btrvdm — Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) February 9, 2018

The hot oiled Tonga man dancing to DNA is something I didn't know I needed in life but I have it and I'm grateful #OpeningCeremony — Danielle Henson (@xodanielleh) February 9, 2018

Tonga Winter Olympic Team flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua braves the sub zero temperatures to wave the flag topless, oiled up in a grass skirt and flip-flops! #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/4CWqFAc5xD — Stuart (@EvilGayTwin) February 9, 2018

Mad props to the flag bearer from Tonga for once again walking shirtless in the opening ceremony.....this time in freezing cold temperatures. — Tara (@ilabachrn) February 9, 2018

Also I hope the guys from Tonga and Bermuda are still with us... #OpeningCeremony #Pyeongchang2018 pic.twitter.com/W9w5oEQAiz — Melissa B. (@mebbela) February 9, 2018

OK Shirtless Tonga guy wins! You can all go home now! Tonga guy you come with me!!! — Susan Tanner (@DogsAreMyHeart) February 9, 2018

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.