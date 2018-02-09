Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Olympics

Well-oiled Tonga flag bearer makes 2nd Olympic appearance

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9, 2018.
Getty Images
Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9, 2018.
Getty Images
It's been two years since the world first took notice of Pita Taufatofua, the Olympic athlete from Tonga.

Taufatofua made headlines during the 2016 Rio Olympics when he arrived to the opening ceremony wearing only a grass skirt, jewelry and a shirtless, well-oiled torso—which was to honor his ancestors and his country's traditional dress.

And now he's done it again.

Taufatofua is back to compete in the Winter Olympics as a cross-country skier.

NBC reported Taufatofua said in a news release that he would be bundling up for the opening ceremony, but when he arrived he was again shirtless despite the cold temperatures.

Viewers again went crazy for him.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

