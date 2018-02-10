Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Olympics

Olympic letdown as John-Henry Krueger out of 1,500 short-track final after penalty

Wire Reports | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
Peters Township native John-Henry Krueger wins his heat during the 1,500 meters short track speedskating Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
Peters Township native John-Henry Krueger wins his heat during the 1,500 meters short track speedskating Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

Updated 11 hours ago

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — Peters Township native John-Henry Krueger failed to make the final of the short-track speedskating 1,500-meter final after he was penalized for impeding Saturday at the Olympics.

Lim Hyo-jun won the crash-filled event, giving South Korea its first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games. He raised his arms in triumph and let out a yell as the capacity crowd roared its approval.

Krueger won his first-round heat, but in the semifinal, the referees he made contact with another skater.

“I'm going to have to accept this call and just make sure that it doesn't squash my confidence for the upcoming races,” Krueger told TeamUSA.org. “My Olympics definitely isn't over.

“Tonight I'm definitely going to look over at some of the race replays and see what I can improve on, talk to my coaches and then get a good night's rest. At the end of the day, all I can do is learn from this and make myself stronger and smarter and smoother on the ice.”

Krueger took first in the 1,500 at the Olympic trials in January.

U.S. vice president Mike Pence and his wife watched the short-track competition at Gangneung Ice Arena with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife, although the Moons left for the women's hockey game featuring a unified Korean team before Lim's victory.

