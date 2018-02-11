Olympics roundup: U.S. women's hockey rallies past Finland in opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Finland goaltender Noora Raty saw Hilary Knight with the puck on her stick and moved to defend against the dangerous American.

Knight passed the puck, Kendall Coyne scored the go-ahead goal at 11 minutes, 29 seconds of the second period on a one-timer and the United States rallied to beat Finland, 3-1, on Sunday to remain perfect when opening an Olympic tournament.

“Knighter got there out of the corner, I need to commit to her because she's the best shot in the world,” said Raty, a four-time Olympian and two-time NCAA champion at Minnesota. “So for once she actually passed, and hats off to Coyner. She went top shelf. Really nice goal.”

Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Dani Cameranesi also scored as the Americans improved to 6-0 all-time in Olympic openers. They also improved to 7-0 against Finland in the Olympics, though the world's third-ranked team made the defending world champions work hard in a chippy game.

Speedskating

Dutch speedskater Sven Kramer broke his Olympic record in the men's 5,000 meters to win his third straight medal in the event.

Kramer won in 6 minutes, 9.76 seconds, besting the mark of 6:10.76, which he set in 2014 in Sochi.

He also became the first man to win three golds in the event, using a late kick to beat Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen.

Kramer has a chance at winning two more golds in other events: the 10,000 on Thursday and the team pursuit.

Biathlon

The 10-kilometer biathlon, expected to be a two-man race between Martin Fourcade and Johannes Thingnes Boe, sent shockwaves through the biathlon world.

Arnd Peiffer of Germany connected on all 10 of his targets to win gold, ahead of Michal Krcmar of the Czech Republic and Dominik Windisch of Italy.

The top-ranked Fourcade missed three of five shots from the prone position, forcing him to do three penalty laps. The Frenchman finished eighth overall. Thingnes Boe, a Norwegian ranked No. 2, missed three from the prone position and one from the standing position to finish a distant 31st.

Moguls

Perrine Laffont gave France its first women's gold medal in the moguls in the 26-year history of the event, landing both her jumps without a bobble in the snow and cold.

The 19-year-old Laffont's score of 79.72 was more than two points better than 2014 gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada, who settled for silver.

Cross-country skiing

An early crash couldn't keep Simen Hegstad Krueger from gold in the men's 30-kilometer cross-country skiathlon

His Norwegian teammates — Martin Johnsrud Sundby and Hans Christer Holund — then helped complete a sweep.

NBC apologizes

NBC apologized to South Koreans for an on-air remark by an analyst that cited Japan as an example that has been important to the country's own transformation.

The remark was made by analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo during NBC's coverage of Friday's opening ceremony. An online petition quickly circulated demanding an apology, and NBC did on its NBCSN cable network and formally to the Pyeongchang Olympic organizing committee.

Japan occupied Korea from 1910-45. Petitioners said anyone familiar with Japanese treatment of Koreans during that time would be deeply hurt by Ramo's remark. They also criticized the accuracy of giving Japan credit for South Korea's resurgence.

Women's slalom pushed back

The women's giant slalom was postponed because of strong wind, the second Alpine skiing race called off at the Olympics.

The giant slalom, set to be U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin's first event of these Winter Games, was put off to another day about three hours before it was scheduled to begin Monday.

A new date was not announced immediately.