Olympics

Peters Township's John-Henry Krueger takes 1st in speedskating heat at Olympics

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
John-Henry Krueger of the United States, Farrell Treacy of Great Britain, Shaoang Liu of Hungary, Ryosuke Sakazume of Japan compete during the Men's 1000m Short Track Speed Skating qualifying on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on Feb. 13, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
Getty Images
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Short track speedskater John-Henry Krueger of Peters Township won his heat in the 1,000 meters Tuesday morning and advanced to Saturday's quarterfinals.

Krueger avoided a collision that knocked down two of the other three skaters in his heat.

Krueger also was part of the 5,000-meter relay team that failed to qualify for the A final. The group of Krueger, J.R. Celski, Thomas Hong and Aaron Tran finished third in their heat.

On Saturday, Krueger was penalized for impeding in the 1,500 semifinals and fell short of the final.

