Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Olympics

Pittsburgh's John-Henry Krueger earns silver in short track speedskating

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
John-Henry Krueger of the United States reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the silver medal in the men's 1000 meters short track speedskating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
John-Henry Krueger of the United States reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the silver medal in the men's 1000 meters short track speedskating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

Updated 10 hours ago

Samuel Girard yelled and signaled No. 1 with both index fingers as he crossed the finish line first. Just behind him, John-Henry Krueger spread his arms in a can-you-believe-it gesture.

The Canadian and the American claimed gold and silver in the men's 1,000-meter short track Saturday, upsetting the powerful South Koreans.

Girard and Krueger raced to celebrate with their coaches on the sideline. Krueger, 22, of Peters sank to his knees on the ice, head in hands, still stunned at winning the first U.S. speedskating medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

“There were so many thoughts rushing through my head,” Krueger said.

World champion Seo Yira of the host nation earned bronze.

Seo and teammate Lim Hyo-jun, who earlier won the 1,500, were taken out in the turn approaching the last lap by Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary. Seo got up and kept going, but he was too far behind to catch the leaders. Girard and Krueger sprinted to the finish, with the Canadian keeping his lead.

Krueger was fortunate to reach the A final. He was advanced to the semifinals after Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands was penalized for impeding. Knegt finished second in their quarterfinal heat and Krueger was fourth, but moved on when the referees reviewed video.

“I bumped into the American and that is it,” Knegt said. “He came to the inside, had his hands in the air. He made the referees look at the video replay.”

In the first short-track event of the games, Krueger was penalized in the semifinals of the 1,500. Kneght won silver.

“Earlier in the 1,500 there was a call I disagreed with, and short track is about taking the good calls and the bad calls,” Krueger said. “In the 1,500 I took the bad call and in the 1,000 I took the good call.”

Four years ago, Krueger was forced to withdraw from the U.S. Olympic trials when he came down with swine flu.

In the women's 1,500 final, Choi Min-jeong won the host nation's second short-track gold in front of President Moon Jae-in.

“It was the biggest dream of mine for four years. I can't put it into words. I am so proud of it,” Choi said. “Physically I am so burned out, but inside I am so happy, so proud of my whole country.”

Li Jinyu of China took silver and Kim Boutin of Canada earned bronze.

The night was filled with crashes and penalties in front of a full house at Gangneung Ice Arena, with Korean fans cheering and waving flags in support.

One of the wipeouts took down medal contender Marianne St-Gelais of Canada in the 1,500 semifinals. She tripped and fell, barely avoiding a referee as she slid across the ice and into the path of the other skaters before coming to a stop near the end padding of the rink.

In the women's semifinals, world champion Elise Christie of Britain crashed hard into the protective padding on the last turn and was carried off on a stretcher. Mike Hays, chef de mission for Britain, said Christie was on her way to the hospital for tests. She was moving and fully conscious, covering her face with her hands as she left the ice.

Christie was chasing South Korean leader Choi together with Li when Christie and the Chinese skater tangled. Li also went sliding into the padding, but got up.

Christie was later penalized and would not have advanced to the A final.

Americans Maame Biney, Lana Gehring and Jessica Kooreman were eliminated in the heats of the 1,500.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me