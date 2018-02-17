Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Olympics

Ilya Kovalchuk, Russians outclass United States

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 7:00 p.m.
Russian athlete Ilya Kovalchuk (71) shoots past goalie Ryan Zapolski (30), of the United States, for a goal during the third period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Russian athlete Ilya Kovalchuk (71) shoots past goalie Ryan Zapolski (30), of the United States, for a goal during the third period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Russian athlete Ilya Kovalchuk (71) shoots the puck past goalie Ryan Zapolski (30), of the United States, for a goal during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Russian athlete Ilya Kovalchuk (71) shoots the puck past goalie Ryan Zapolski (30), of the United States, for a goal during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Updated 4 hours ago

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The blistering pace on the ice and the atmosphere in the arena was reminiscent of the epic showdown between the United States and Russia in Sochi four years ago.

That's where the similarities end.

When the teams met again at the Olympics on Saturday night without NHL players, Ilya Kovalchuk and the Russians put on a clinic — outplaying, outhitting and outclassing the U.S. in a 4-0 shutout.

The U.S. must now play in the qualification round Tuesday, while Russians finished first in the group and move on directly to the quarterfinals, hoping their dominance puts T.J. Oshie's shootout performance in 2014 further in the rearview mirror.

“After the last game in Sochi, I think you guys are still showing the highlights of Oshie scoring those shootouts, right?” Kovalchuk said. “So hopefully you're gonna change that now.”

Russians Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk and Slava Voynov and U.S. coach Tony Granato are the only people back from that game, which had higher stakes because of the NHL talent.

There's still plenty at stake this time with the U.S. looking to win its first Olympic gold medal since the “Miracle On Ice” in 1980.

Granato doubled down after the loss on his pre-tournament comment that the U.S. doesn't “need a miracle” to win.

What it might need is better goaltending after Ryan Zapolski allowed four goals on 26 shots, including Kovalchuk's backbreaking goals less than 33 seconds apart at the end of the second period and start of the third.

Zapolski also allowed two goals to Nikolai Prokhorokin, a 2012 Los Angeles Kings draft pick. But it was the costly Kovalchuk goal with 0.2 seconds left in the second period that he wants back.

“It was a knuckle-puck and from a pretty long way away,” said Zapolski, whom Granato confirmed would remain the U.S. starter moving forward.

“The two other goals were really good shots. Good players are able to score goals like that, and those are some of their better players so they found a way to score.”

This night lacked the tense political subtext of the Cold War from their 1980 meeting and the pomp and circumstance of Russian President Vladimir Putin attending and the pressure on the home team in Sochi in 2014, but it had the same kind of in-arena atmosphere.

U.S. and Russian fans filled Gangneung Hockey Centre and went back and forth with “U-S-A” and the “ROSS-I-YA” chants that made up the background noise at the Olympics four years ago.

Entering the game, the Russians looked as if they had better players than the U.S., and that showed in each team's final preliminary-round game. The U.S. college players who shined in the first two games engaged in the physical play against the Russians but couldn't make an impact on the score sheet.

“They've got a really good group over there, but I'm really confident in our squad,” forward Jordan Greenway said.

“There's things we've got to work on, mistakes we've got to learn from in this game. I'm sure we'll see them again later in the tournament and I think the outcome will be a lot different.”

The U.S. rarely generated the kind of quality scoring chances against Vasily Koshechkin that the Russians did around Zapolski, who played all three preliminary-round games. Koshechkin stopped all 29 shots he faced for his first shutout of the tournament, and the Russians flexed their muscles offensively.

“We played well,” Kovalchuk said. “We came out strong, we scored first goal, then our goalie make some great saves and I think our (penalty kill) was special.”

Recalling captain Brian Gionta's semi-breakaway and Ryan Donato's shot off the crossbar, Granato and his players felt they had opportunities and lamented the inability to finish. They sure didn't think the game was as lopsided as the score.

“I thought we played well enough to deserve better than a 4-0 game,” Granato said. “I was really happy with the effort and the confidence that we gained in knowing that we could play with them. We just didn't get the results.”

On this stage, the result is all that matters. And in that area, it's not pretty for the U.S.

“It's a big loss,” alternate captain Noah Welch said. “They played a hard, physical game and they were the better team tonight.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me