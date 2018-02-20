Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Olympics

United States men's hockey stays alive with win over Slovakia

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 12:37 a.m.
USA's Ryan Zapolski makes a save during the second period of the men's quarterfinals playoffs ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 20, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
USA's Ryan Zapolski makes a save during the second period of the men's quarterfinals playoffs ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 20, 2018.
Slovakia's Milos Bubela (L) and USA's Jordan Greenway fight for the puck during the second period of the men's quarterfinals playoffs ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 20, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Slovakia's Milos Bubela (L) and USA's Jordan Greenway fight for the puck during the second period of the men's quarterfinals playoffs ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 20, 2018.
USA's Jim Slater (L) and Slovakia's Marek Hovorka fight for the puck during the second period of the men's quarterfinals playoffs ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 20, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
USA's Jim Slater (L) and Slovakia's Marek Hovorka fight for the puck during the second period of the men's quarterfinals playoffs ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 20, 2018.
Fans of team USA cheer during the second period of the men's quarterfinals playoffs ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 20, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Fans of team USA cheer during the second period of the men's quarterfinals playoffs ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 20, 2018.
The puck shot by Peter Ceresnak (14), of Slovakia, flies past goalie Ryan Zapolski (30), of the United States, during the second period of the qualification round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
The puck shot by Peter Ceresnak (14), of Slovakia, flies past goalie Ryan Zapolski (30), of the United States, during the second period of the qualification round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
Mark Arcobello #26 of the United States scores a goal on Jan Laco #50 of Slovakia in the second period during the Men's Play-offs Qualifications game on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
Getty Images
Mark Arcobello #26 of the United States scores a goal on Jan Laco #50 of Slovakia in the second period during the Men's Play-offs Qualifications game on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
Slovakia's Lukas Cingel (L), USA's Bobby Butler (C) and Slovakia's Patrik Lamper fight for the puck during the first period of the men's quarterfinals playoffs ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 20, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Slovakia's Lukas Cingel (L), USA's Bobby Butler (C) and Slovakia's Patrik Lamper fight for the puck during the first period of the men's quarterfinals playoffs ice hockey match between the United States and Slovakia during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
James Wisniewski #21 of the United States celebrates after with his teammate Troy Terry #23 after scoring a goal against Jan Laco #50 of Slovakia in the second period during the Men's Play-offs Qualifications game on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
Getty Images
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 20: James Wisniewski #21 of the United States celebrates after with his teammate Troy Terry #23 after scoring a goal against Jan Laco #50 of Slovakia in the second period during the Men's Play-offs Qualifications game on day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 20, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — Ryan Donato scored two goals, Troy Terry had three assists and the United States beat Slovakia, 5-1, in the qualification round Tuesday to advance to face the Czech Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals.

College kids again led the way for the U.S., which scored more against Slovakia then it did in all three preliminary-round games. James Wisniewski, Mark Arcobello and Garrett Roe also scored for the Americans, who took advantage of a 5-on-3 second-period power play for hits on Donato and goaltender Ryan Zapolski.

Zapolski, a Mercyhurst product and Erie native , shook off a collision with Ladislav Nagy and had arguably his best game of the tournament. He stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

Zapolski and the U.S. also beat Slovakia, 2-1, in the preliminary round when Donato scored twice. With his second two-goal game, Donato equaled his father, Ted, who scored four goals for the U.S. at the 1992 Games in Albertville.

Slovakia goaltender Jan Laco allowed five goals on 33 shots, and Peter Ceresnak scored a power-play goal for Slovakia, which became the first team eliminated from the men's side.

After a listless first period with no goals and few scoring chances, the U.S. wasted little time getting on the board early in the second. Terry, as he has done all Olympics, used his speed to get to the net, and Donato picked up the loose puck and beat Laco 1:36 into the period.

The Americans got not one but two scares 26 seconds later when Nagy ran over Zapolski and Slovakia defenseman Michal Cajovsky put a shoulder into Donato's head in the neutral zone. Trainers attended to Donato and Zapolski as backup goaltender Brandon Maxwell stretched and prepared to go in.

Donato got stitched up on the bench and Zapolski took a few minutes before deciding not to leave the net. The '90s hit “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba blared over the speakers when both players got to their feet and, with lyrics of “I get knocked down, but I get up again,” provided a fitting soundtrack for the next few minutes.

With Cajovsky given a match penalty — a five-minute major and an ejection — and Nagy in the penalty box for goaltender interference, the U.S. scored 18 seconds into its 5-on-3 power play with Donato screening Laco for Wisniewski's first goal to make it 2-0 at the 2:20 mark. Terry took advantage of all the time in the world behind the net and found an open Arcobello for a one-timer to put the U.S. up 3-0 at 13:30.

After Jordan Greenway was penalized for slashing, Slovakia scored on the power play 16:54 into the second to cut it to 3-1, but the lightning-fast line of Roe, Brian O'Neill and Broc Little combined for a tic-tac-toe goal to make it 4-1 at 9:52 of the third. O'Neill flashed his speed down the right wing, took a hit while making the pass to Little who found Roe for a tap-in.

Donato scored his second of the game, this time on the power play, 16:46 into the third.

Notes: St. Cloud State defenseman Will Borgen was a healthy scratch again for the United States. ... Veteran forward Jim Slater returned to the lineup, replacing Chad Kolarik. ... Former NHL player and coach Craig Ramsay coaches Slovakia.

