Peters Township's Krueger fails to qualify in 500-meter speed skating

Peters Township's John-Henry Krueger was among three Americans who failed to make it out of the heat round in 500-meter short track speed skating at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Aaron Tran and Thomas Hong also were eliminated. Krueger earned silver in the 1,000, which so far is the only speedskating medal won by the U.S.

Skaters from South Korea, China, Canada and Hungary were among those advancing out of the heats of the men's 500-meter short track at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Wu Dajing of China won his heat in an Olympic-record 40.264 seconds.

Lim Hyo-jun, the 1,500 champion, moves on to Thursday's quarterfinals. Canadian Samuel Girard, the 1,000-meter winner, and 1,000-meter bronze medalist Seo Yira of South Korea safely advanced out of their heats.

A couple of big names — 2010 Olympic champion Charles Hamelin of Canada and Sjinkie Knegt of Hungary — failed to advance after being penalized for impeding.

Knegt won silver in the 1,500.

The only North Korean skater in the event, Jong Kwang Bom, fell in the first turn. Referees called for a re-start and Jong fell again coming out of the first turn while fighting for second place. He was later penalized.