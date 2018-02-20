Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
Olympics

Peters Township's Krueger fails to qualify in 500-meter speed skating

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 18: Silver medalist John-Henry Krueger of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1,000m on day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Medal Plaza on February 18, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 18: Silver medalist John-Henry Krueger of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Short Track Speed Skating Men's 1,000m on day nine of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Medal Plaza on February 18, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Updated 2 hours ago

Peters Township's John-Henry Krueger was among three Americans who failed to make it out of the heat round in 500-meter short track speed skating at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Aaron Tran and Thomas Hong also were eliminated. Krueger earned silver in the 1,000, which so far is the only speedskating medal won by the U.S.

Skaters from South Korea, China, Canada and Hungary were among those advancing out of the heats of the men's 500-meter short track at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Wu Dajing of China won his heat in an Olympic-record 40.264 seconds.

Lim Hyo-jun, the 1,500 champion, moves on to Thursday's quarterfinals. Canadian Samuel Girard, the 1,000-meter winner, and 1,000-meter bronze medalist Seo Yira of South Korea safely advanced out of their heats.

A couple of big names — 2010 Olympic champion Charles Hamelin of Canada and Sjinkie Knegt of Hungary — failed to advance after being penalized for impeding.

Knegt won silver in the 1,500.

The only North Korean skater in the event, Jong Kwang Bom, fell in the first turn. Referees called for a re-start and Jong fell again coming out of the first turn while fighting for second place. He was later penalized.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me