Kirstie Alley vs. US curling is the Olympic feud we've been waiting for

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In one corner, wearing a black dress: American actress Kirstie Alley!

"Im not trying to be mean but. . .. . . Curling is boring," Alley tweeted.

Im not trying to be mean but...... Curling is boring — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) February 20, 2018

And in the other corner, wearing red, white and blue and sporting brooms: the U.S. men's Olympic curling team!

"We're not trying to be mean either but your movies weren't exactly riveting theater Kirstie. #justsaying#curling#rockit#TeamUSA,'' Team Shuster responded via Twitter.

Look, trying to settle the least-anticipated feud in Olympic history perhaps is a lost cause, because each side likely has their proponents. But would you rather watch "chess on ice," as curling is sometimes called, or any of the following movies or television programs starring Alley:

"Runaway"

"Shoot to Kill"

"Loverboy"

"Look Who's Talking Too"

"Look Who's Talking Now"

"It Takes Two"

"For Richer or Poorer"

"Back by Midnight"

"Veronica's Closet"

"Kirstie"

This is but a minor sampling of Alley's oeuvre and leaves out some of the better stuff she's been involved with: "Cheers," obviously, plus "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" and - I'm stretching here - "Summer School," a movie appreciated immensely by 13-year-old boys who had HBO in 1988.

I'm gonna go with the rock guys here. Twitter seems to agree and has curling jokes:

"Kirstie Alley just became a burned stone here." offered Josh Jordan.

Kirstie Alley just became a burned stone here. https://t.co/XSUlSav7g9 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 20, 2018

Alley, meanwhile, is not backing down from the curling snowflakes: "Another day to try and be as "sensitive" as possible to not offend anyone anywhere anytime ...about anything..lmfao GOOD LUCK."