Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Olympics

U.S.-Canada women's hockey rivalry only gets more intense

Chip Scoggins | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 1:22 p.m.
Emily Pfalzer #8 and Hilary Knight #21 of the United States Vietnam for the puck with Emma Nuutinen #22 of Finland during the Ice Hockey Women Playoffs Semifinals on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Getty Images
Emily Pfalzer #8 and Hilary Knight #21 of the United States Vietnam for the puck with Emma Nuutinen #22 of Finland during the Ice Hockey Women Playoffs Semifinals on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Updated 11 hours ago

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — The heart eventually mends, but the memory never goes away. Never, ever.

Athletes don't detach themselves from soul-stabbing losses, and certainly not ones such as the U.S. women's hockey team experienced four years ago in Sochi when they had a gold medal ripped from their fingers in the cruelest way imaginable.

They came so close to Olympic gold that they could hear the first few notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and then, whoa Canada.

An epic collapse in the final minutes left them with another silver and four agonizing years before their next turn on this stage against that opponent, their archrival.

“The heartbreak is like having a bad relationship and it going sour,” U.S. forward Hilary Knight said. “That's what it is, right? It's always going to be there. It's part of your fabric.”

Rivalries remain a fabric woven into sports, and U.S. vs. Canada represents entertainment value of the highest degree.

In women's international hockey, there are two titans and everyone else. The gap between Canada and Team USA and the world is wider than the Pacific.

The gold medal matchup (11:10 p.m. EST Wednesday) could have been written in permanent marker before the Olympic tournament began. So here we are again.

Lucky us, because this rivalry never gets old. Only better and more intense.

“A battle for the ages, as usual,” Canada's Brianne Jenner said.

Women's hockey became an Olympic sport in 1998 at the Nagano Games. Team USA won the inaugural tournament. Canada has claimed gold ever since, four in a row.

They have met for gold five of the six Olympics. This will be the third consecutive time.

Great rivalries require multiple clashes in championship settings, memorable games, heartbreaking losses, mutual respect, mutual animosity and enough competitive tension that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

This rivalry checks every box.

“It's awesome on the world's biggest stage for everybody to watch two powerhouses go at it,” Canada coach Laura Schuler said.

They bring out the best in each other even when a gold medal is not at stake. They battled in the preliminary round of this tournament as if the loser was being sent home. Canada won a thriller 2-1 that ended with a scrum at the final horn. Players had to be separated.

Game on.

Canada owns a 24-game winning streak in the Olympics, which began with their loss to the U.S. in the final game in Nagano twenty years ago.

“I was probably in the crib watching that game,” said 20-year-old U.S. goaltender Maddie Rooney.

Many of her teammates were toddlers the last time Team USA defeated Canada in the Olympics. All of her teammates know about the last loss to Canada with gold at stake.

The U.S. blew a two-goal lead in the final 3 minutes, 26 seconds of regulation and then lost in overtime in Sochi.

“That was a fairy-tale ending,” Jenner said.

That, of course, depends on one's perspective.

“Right after that, we looked ourselves in the mirror and figured out what we can take away from it,” U.S. captain Meghan Duggan said. “But that's a long time ago in our eyes. This is a new team.”

Smart strategy. Don't dwell on a nightmare because, frankly, what good does that do? They can't change the outcome.

Team USA has changed coaches, roster makeup and style of play since that loss. This is a different team in many ways. Better? Maybe, but they have to prove it by dethroning their nemesis at the Olympics, not just in the World Championships.

“Our mission has been clear: We focus on ourselves, regardless of our opponent,” Duggan said.

They can't escape questions about Canada, though. They are intertwined because of their dominance. They show up at the Olympics and immediately hear about anticipation of another gold medal showdown.

“We're looking to do something extraordinary,” Knight said.

That word defines this rivalry. It's the two best in the world almost always at their best when they meet. Extraordinary moments, too, as we witnessed four years ago in Sochi.

Team USA won't ever forget that one, but here's another chance to experience their own fairy tale this time.

Chip Scoggins is a columnist for the Star Tribune.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me