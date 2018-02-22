Mixed emotions for Mercyhurst's Steadman, Robert Morris' McLaughlin during USA's win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kelley Steadman couldn't turn away.

Brianne McLaughlin was wearing everything “red, white and blue I could find.”

The silver she left in a drawer somewhere.

Count Steadman and McLaughlin among many Americans and Canadians working on little sleep Thursday after they stayed awake until well after 2 a.m. to watch the U.S. women's hockey team win the Olympic Gold Medal -- its first in 20 years -- by defeating Canada, 3-2, in a shootout in Gangneung, South Korea.

Steadman was a teammate of Canada's Meghan Agosta and Bailey Bram at Mercyhurst where she is now an assistant coach.

McLaughlin, an assistant at Robert Morris, was nearly as relieved as she was thrilled for friends and former teammates after earning silver medals to Canada's gold with the U.S. women's team at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

“Before (Thursday's) game, I was concerned,” McLaughlin said. “With people like (captain) Meghan Duggan, if we didn't win this game, I don't know if that kid will ever recover.”Duggan also settled for silver medals in Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014), the second loss to Canada still fresh in everyone's mind.

In Sochi, the U.S. was ahead, 2-0, but Canada scored twice in the final 3 minutes, 26 seconds to force overtime where the Canadians finally won. McLaughlin had chilling flashbacks Thursday when the Canadians had a power play in overtime, but the U.S. killed it.

“2014 was so devastating for so many people,” McLaughlin said. “That kind of fueled the fire for a lot of people, knowing what that felt like to lose and watch your dreams come tumbling down.”

Steadman also was a hockey player of considerable repute for many years, winning two world championships as a member of the U.S. team. She never skated in the Olympics, but she was one of the top female players in the world until her retirement last year from the professional Buffalo Beauts of the National Women's Hockey League.

“It was a tough one for (Mercyhurst) and for Bailey and Meghan,” Steadman said. “It would have been pretty great to see them win. But for someone who wore the (U.S.) jersey and has many friends on the team, I'm American all the way. It was awesome to see. There was nothing better than to see that.”

The U.S. team hadn't won Olympic gold since 1998 at Nagano, but the victory Thursday was special for another reason. It came 38 years to the day after the U.S. men's hockey team's upset victory of the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Steadman plans to reach out to Agosta and Bram, but not immediately. It was a tough loss for the Canadians, who had won the past four Olympic gold medals. Agosta was the last Canadian skater turned away by U.S. goaltender Maddie Rooney in the dramatic shootout that clinched the gold medal.

“I'm sure they're going through some range of emotions. It's good to give them some time rather than to kind of bombard them right away.

“They know the school is proud of them,” Steadman said, noting Agosta brought her 2014 gold medal onto campus recently.

Steadman played on the Beauts with McLaughlin, who graduated with the NCAA all-time saves record that she held until it was broken two years ago by U.S. goaltender Nichole Hensley.

“We made those road trips together,” Steadman said.

Mercyhurst's connection with the Olympics goes beyond Steadman, Agosta and Bailey. Two other Mercyhurst products were in South Korea for the Games.

• Finland's Emma Nuutinen won a bronze medal, contributing a goal and an assist.

• Ryan Zapolski tended goal for the U.S. men's team, recording a 2-1-2 record, 2.32 goals against average and .904 save percentage (113 of 125).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.