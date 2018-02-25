Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Olympics

Gallery: Closing ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Olympics

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Charlie Riedel/AP
North and South Koreans wave flags during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Natacha PisarenkoAP
Fireworks light the night sky as athletes and performers dance to the electronic dance music (EDM) party during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
United States athletes pose for photos during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, front left, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, front right, wave with Ivanka Trump, back right, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Performers participate in the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Performers carry lights during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Charlie RiedelAP
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Chris Carlson/AP
Fireworks explode as EXO performs during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
DJ Martin Garrix from the Netherlands gestures during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Athletes from various nations including Pita Taufatofua, of Tonga, at left, United States' Lindsey Vonn, third from left, and Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, fifth from left, pose during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Chen Jining mayor of Beijing, right, waves the Olympic flag as Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, applauds during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Fireworks explode over the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Michael Probst/AP
Fireworks explode behind the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Felipe Dana/AP
Performers dressed as pandas take the stage as Beijing is celebrated as the next host city for the 2022 Winter Olympics during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, watches the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Getty Images AsiaPac
Entertainers perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — After 16 days of sliding, skating, jumping and sweeping, the Pyeongchang Games have come to a close with one last party.

The Winter Olympics concluded Sunday night with a bash at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, a final hurrah for the venue before it's demolished. Among the participants were Olympic Athletes from Russia, who lost an appeal earlier in the day to march under the Russian flag following a massive doping scandal. The show also included a rocking guitar solo, roller skating panda bears and performances from K-pop super group EXO and singer CL.

