Olympics

After Olympics, South Korea mulls reviving bulldozed forest

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, file photo, gondolas make their way through a thinned forest up the ski slope which would be the venue for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea. With the Olympic Games coming to a close, one of the main questions facing South Korea and the consequences of hosting an expensive sports event is the future of the scenic Jeongseon Alpine Center, which was built in a formerly government-protected area where some 60,000 trees were razed. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Anastasia Vashukevich sits in a police transport vehicle outside a detention center in Pattaya, south of Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, after being arrested Sunday in the Thai resort city of Pattaya while giving sex lessons to Russian tourists.
In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, a snowcat smooths the grade on the ski slope for the upcoming Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea. With the Olympic Games coming to a close, one of the main questions facing South Korea and the consequences of hosting an expensive sports event is the future of the scenic Jeongseon Alpine Center, which was built in a formerly government-protected area where some 60,000 trees were razed. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
JEONGSEON, South Korea — As hundreds of Olympic spectators flocked to a sparkling white ski slope cutting through the rugged mountains of Jeongseon, the marquee venue of this year's Winter Games, Cho Myung-hwan stepped back and looked up. He let out a sad chuckle.

“It's dreadful to watch,” Cho, 62, a landscape photographer from Seoul, said as he examined the steep downhill course one day during the Olympics. “Under all the cheers and fun, there are the screams of buzzed-off trees.”

Cho has visited Mount Gariwang 16 times since 2006, including several trips after 2014 to document the construction of the slope, which was finished in late 2016. He pointed to a spot near the spectator stands where he said the last tree had stood — a 78-foot-high Manchurian walnut tree with red and yellow ribbons wrapped around its trunk. Locals had come to the tree for generations to pray for good luck, health and childbirth.

“I came here wondering whether there was a slight chance that the sacred tree would still be there,” he said. “But it isn't.”

With the Pyeongchang Games just concluded, South Korea walks into a future with questions about the long-term environmental consequences of hosting an expensive sports event in one of its poorest, oldest and most underpopulated areas.

One major issue: the future of the scenic Jeongseon Alpine Center, which was built after some 60,000 trees were razed in a forest on the mile-high Mount Gariwang. The area had been protected by the government in the past because of its old trees and botanical diversity.

The course was supposed to be demolished after the Olympics and restored to its natural state. Fierce criticism by environmentalists over the venue being built on a pristine forest caused construction delays that nearly forced pre-Olympic test events to be postponed.

But Gangwon provincial officials now say they want to keep the course, or at least a significant part of it, as a future “comprehensive leisure” zone. They also say it would be difficult for the province to foot the bill for the restoration project, which experts say could cost $90 million over 20 years.

A new hotel has already been built on the site; another is on the way. Regional officials talk of building mountain bike courses, sledding parks and concert halls to complement the ski course.

Experts say it would be impossible to restore the forest entirely as it was.

During construction of the skiing course, workers dug out hundreds of trees from the slope and replanted them in nearby hills so that they could be transplanted back to their old spots after the Olympics. But nearly all of these trees are already dead or dying, said Seo Jae-chul, a senior activist from the environmental group Green Korea, who visited the area in December and January.

Video from the inspection trips provided by Seo also shows huge trees uprooted and fallen outside the slope's boundaries, which he said was likely caused by the trees facing stronger winds in their new location. Construction workers also likely made soil disruption worse by bulldozing huge roads around the slope so they could move construction equipment more easily.

“This had been such a core area for biodiversity,” Seo said. “But it's destroyed.”

Kim Yong-chul, a Gangwon official, said he couldn't immediately confirm the state of the trees around the slope.

The 19.8-million-square-feet of woodland that was shaved for the Olympics had long been part of one of the country's best-preserved pieces of nature.

