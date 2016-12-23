Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame calls for Tursky, 7 others in 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania's winningest high school wrestling coach will be part of the 48th Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction class.

Chuck Tursky, whose teams won 504 dual meets in 36 seasons as coach at Kiski Area and Burrell, will be one of eight athletics greats headed for enshrinement.

The induction banquet will be May 20 at the New Kensington Quality Inn — formerly known as the Clarion Hotel.

In 29 seasons at Kiski Area, Tursky complied a 459-83-1 mark. In section play, his Cavaliers teams went 214-25-1.

Tursky's teams won WPIAL titles in 1997 and 2005. From 1992-2006, Kiski Area won 102 consecutive section matches.

Also, his Kiski Area teams went to the WPIAL playoffs 26 straight years.

He wrestled at Slippery Rock and played football at Riverview for coach Chuck Wagner.

Here are the other 2017 inductees, listed alphabetically:

Don ‘Pappy' Boulton

The Oakmont graduate played for Louisville during the Johnny Unitas era and later played at Slippery Rock. Boulton coached football at East Deer and West Deer high schools and started successful volleyball programs at both. He was an assistant and defensive coordinator at Springdale with good friend Chuck Wagner for almost 20 years.

Dick Drennan

A posthumous selection, Drennan played for Springdale, graduating in 1951 and remaining one of the school's all-time top-10 scorers. He later played for Edinboro and spent two years in the Army, serving in Europe. Drennan coached CYO basketball in Springdale and helped create a youth program at Springdale in 1980 that still bears his name.

B. J. Flenory

The 1999 Valley graduate excelled in basketball and was a football all-conference selection offensively and defensively for the Vikings. He continued his football career for coach Chip Kelly at New Hampshire where the program ascended to No. 4 in the nation. Flenory founded Next Level Athletic Camps, which became Pylon Camps, Inc., a firm that specializes in seven-on-seven football camps nationwide.

Robert Hepler

A hard-driving fullback for some outstanding Springdale football teams, Hepler scored 20 touchdowns in 1964 and in '65, led the A-K Valley in scoring with 135 points. He led the Dynamos in tackles while the team employed a 7-1 defense — with linebacker Hepler as the one. He earned a football scholarship to Duke and later entered Harvard Law School. Hepler is a shopping mall developer based in Rector, near Ligonier.

Dan Leri

One of three in Alle-Kiski history to be named first-team all-state quarterback by the Associated Press, Leri guided Freeport to WPIAL title games in 1972 and '74. The Yellowjackets had a 24-4-1 record with Leri as a starter. He earned 10 letters while at Freeport and was awarded a scholarship to Penn State, where his career was cut short by a back injury. He works at Penn State's Innovation Park.

Lindsay Slomer Sacca

A high school All-American in soccer, Sacca also excelled for Springdale in basketball and softball, pitching a 20-inning game in the 1998 PIAA playoffs. She played for Bucknell, where she was all-Patriot League first team in soccer. A National Honor Society member in high school and college, Slomer Sacca is an engineer for Northrop Grumman in Maryland.

Ernie Yates

A 1969 Valley graduate, Yates amassed a 311-117-1 record during the his 25 years as Berwick High School's wrestling coach. His teams won the District 2 tournament team championship four times (2003, '05, '07 and '08) and the District 2 team dual meet championship twice. He coached 42 District 2 champions, 7 Northeast Regional champions, 10 PIAA state place-winners and two PIAA state finalists.

George Guido is a freelance writer.