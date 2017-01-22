Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Vaughn looks for expanded role at Arizona

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Fox Chapel grad Carrington Vaughn plays football at Arizona.
Fox Chapel grad Carrington Vaughn plays football at Arizona.
Fox Chapel grad Carrington Vaughn plays football at Arizona.

Carrington Vaughn, a 2015 Fox Chapel graduate, had a pretty good senior year on the Fox Chapel football team.

He rushed for 726 yards and eight touchdowns and made the All-Quad North first team as a linebacker.

His performance caught the eye of an Arizona recruiter, and he was offered a preferred walk-on slot.

“Even though I had other offers, I really liked Arizona,” Vaughn said.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Mike linebacker redshirted his freshman year but saw plenty of time this past season.

“I played in every game except for Stanford,” he said. “I was unable to play that game due to injury.”

For the season, he had eight tackles, including seven solo.

Vaughn played at 190 pounds in high school but has spent plenty of time in the gym since heading out west.

“With the size of the opposing linemen, I knew I had to put on some weight,” he said. “I didn't want to add too much because I didn't want to impact my speed and quickness.

“The redshirt year really helped me learn how to become a better linebacker. I had to adjust to the effort level, discipline and mental preparedness of the college game. I learned about schemes and filling the right gap at the right time. I know how to play the position now.”

He is majoring in finance and said there was no problem adjusting to academics and athletics at the college level.

“Fox Chapel prepared me well academically, and I had no difficulty in the classroom,” Vaughn said.

Since the Wildcats did not make it to a bowl game this season, he got to spend the holidays at home.

“It was good to get together with my family and friends again,” he said. “I got to see former teammates like David Brown and Billy Urso. It was nice being back in Pittsburgh, but I definitely don't miss the Pittsburgh winters.”

With 16 seniors graduating, Vaughn feels his time is now.

“There were two fifth-year seniors ahead of me so they'll be gone,” he said. “I think it's my time to step up.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

