Concussion symptoms end Somma's playing career

Sergio Somma had laced up his competitive ice hockey skates for nearly 20 years when his career came to a sudden end in the summer of 2015.

After five seasons playing professionally in Europe, the Plum High School graduate hoped to continue playing in the U.S. for the South Carolina Stingrays in the East Coast Hockey League.

The ECHL formed in 1988, and one of the original team members was the Johnstown Chiefs.

Somma wanted to keep things going in the sport he loves, but lingering effects from a concussion a couple of years ago changed things and altered his perspective.

“I realized that there are things I just couldn't control,” Somma said.

Somma had taken a little time off after his 2014-15 season with the Rosenhelm Star Bulls, a second-tier German professional league squad, concluded.

“I hit the gym and the rink the first week of June, like I had done every offseason,” Somma said. “I took a minor hit to the head during one ice session. It was innocent. I didn't get crushed. But some of my previous symptoms came back. I felt something wasn't right. I had to stop.”

He decided it was best for him to end his playing career. It came only a couple of weeks before he was to report to the Stingrays for preseason workouts.

“That was the toughest decision I ever had to make,” Somma said.

But despite missing playing the game, he knew it was the right decision.

“I had to get out of it,” Somma said. “I didn't want to keep going through (dealing with the symptoms).”

Somma began a new career in medical device sales. He has lived in Baltimore. He has been promoted within his company, and in about a month, he will make a move to Washington, D.C.

He said he enjoys living in an area that loves the game of hockey. He is one of a number of Pittsburgh Penguins fans who will be living in the middle of a rabid Washington Capitals fan base.

Somma said he hopes to get back on the ice in the near future, perhaps for fun in an adult league.

He also hopes to venture into the coaching side of the game.

A cousin, Rocco Somma, plays for a youth team — the Reston Raiders — in northern Virginia, about 20 miles outside of D.C.

Rocco's dad, Matt, is an assistant coach, and Somma said it would be fun helping out with the team.

“I gave lessons for a long time,” he said. “I love to teach the game, no matter what the setting. I miss the game and the people. I want to be involved. It's great to see when kids accomplish something in the sport and are happy doing it.”

Speaking of coaching, Somma said he's happy for his brother, Vinnie, who has carved out a niche for himself in the coaching ranks at Plum.

The Mustangs varsity team made the PIHL Class AA playoffs in Vinnie Somma's first year, and he had the squad at 10-2 and leading the East Division after a pair of victories to start the new year.

Plum doubled up Penn-Trafford, 6-3, on Jan. 9 and shut out Fox Chapel, 6-0, on Jan. 3 after a tough 2-1 loss to Quaker Valley before Christmas.

“It's awesome to see him do so well,” Sergio Somma said. “He has so much hockey knowledge. He was a smart player, and it translated to his coaching style. It's great to see his players respond to him.”

Sergio Somma left Plum after his junior year in 2004 to pursuit an amateur opportunity for the Capital District Selects in Albany, N.Y.

He had a great year there as he scored 27 goals and added 15 assists in 54 games.

Somma took senior-year classes at Shenendehowa High School, but he transferred back to Plum after the season ended and graduated with his hometown classmates.

Then it was on to the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League for two seasons before a four-year college career at Ohio State.

His best year with the Buckeyes came in the 2010-11 season when he tallied a team-best 20 goals and added 14 assists to help OSU to the CCHA national tournament.

Somma finished with 54 career collegiate goals.

He got a taste of the American Hockey League in the spring of 2011 as he played five games with the Chicago Wolves, the minor league affiliate of the St. Louis Blues.

He tallied one goal and one assist in those five games.

Somma totaled 49 goals and added 51 assists in five European seasons from 2011-15.

After playing in only 26 games in the main Swedish pro league during the 2013-14 season, he had a comeback of sorts in Rosenhelm in 2014-15 with 13 goals and 18 assists in 37 games.

