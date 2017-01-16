Novak scoring big for Ovarense in Portugal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nick Novak wasn't sure if he was going to stay in Portugal for a second season with Ovarense in the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol.

The Franklin Regional graduate enjoyed a strong 2015-16 basketball season with the team as it finished third in the regular-season standings and made it to the playoff semifinals.

It fell to eventual league champion FC Porto in a best-of-five semifinal series.

But for financial reasons, Ovarense didn't initially resign Novak.

But as the season drew closer, Novak and Ovarense were able to come to terms. He has a bigger role with the team this season.

“It's a make-or-break year for me,” Novak said. “I've taken on that role of being one of the main guys. We have a lot of young guys, and we've gone through a lot of injuries. I want to affect the game in as many ways as possible. I want to do what I can to help will the team to victories.”

Through 14 games, Novak leads the team in scoring at 19.5 points per game and in assists (4.9).

The team was 6-8 after a 83-74 loss to rival Benfica on Jan. 8. Benfica lost to FC Porto in last year's league-championship series.

“It would be even nicer if we were winning some of these close games we've been playing,” Novak said.

The first half of the season — there are eight games left — concludes Feb. 25.

The 12-team league then will be split into a pair of six-team sections based on each team's 22-game record.

The top six teams will play each other twice over a month and a half. The same goes for the bottom six.

Only a team's win-loss record against the other five teams in its section will be carried over to the second set of games. Right now, Ovarense is in the No. 8 spot.

“Hopefully, we can take care of business over the next couple of weeks and rise as high in the standings as possible,” Novak said. “We can't afford many losses. We have a favorable schedule coming up.”

The teams in the top-six tier will make the playoffs, and the extra 10 games simply will be used to help seed the teams for the playoffs.

The top two teams from the bottom group of six also will make the playoffs.

Right now, Ovarense is in the No. 7 spot.

“Injuries have been a problem for us,” Novak said. “We've only had eight players available recently. That's OK for games, but it's tough for practice. We can't go five on five.”

Novak is one of two Americans on the Ovarense team.

The other is 2016 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi graduate Bryce Douvier, the team leader in rebounding at 10.1 a game.

Douvier has dual American-Austrian citizenship. His father was born in Austria.

Novak said he's excited to see what the future holds for him in professional basketball, but his focus now is helping Ovarense make a run to the playoffs.

“I have to take care of the games left to play and take stock at the end of the season,” he said. “The progress from season to season is so much dependent on how you are doing and how your team is doing. It's about building a resume. It's about being ready to play. Like the NFL, there's only one game a week. It comes down to being as prepared as possible for the next game. We can't afford any letdowns.”

For more information on the league, Ovarense or Novak, visit eurobasket.com/Portugal/basketball-League-LPB.asp.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.