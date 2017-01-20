Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Penn Hills' Hester hopes to hear name called in NFL draft

Andrew John | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Toledo athletics
Toledo's Treyvon Hester competes against Maine during the 2016 season.
Scott W. Grau | For the Tribune-Review
Toledo's Treyvon Hester competes against Eastern Michigan during the 2017 season at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Updated 9 hours ago

The beginning of the calendar year for NFL draft prospects is dedicated to participating in all-star games and training for the NFL Combine and pro days. Penn Hills alum Treyvon Hester is going through the process.

Hester, a 2012 graduate of Penn Hills, finished with 39 total tackles in 10 games in his final season at Toledo. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle also had 39 tackles as a redshirt freshman and 49 tackles as a sophomore.

A second-team all-Mid-American Confer pick as a senior, Hester finished with five sacks this season and finished 13 sacks in his career. Near the end of Toledo's game against Ohio on Oct. 27, Hester suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but he did everything possible to ensure his return.

After sitting out two weeks, Hester returned for Toledo against Ball State on Nov. 16, He had four tackles. His final collegiate game was Oct. 25 against Western Michigan, Hester had eight tackles.

“It's just one of those things that I have been through it before. It wasn't really a toughness thing or anything. It was something I wanted to do for my guys here at Toledo,” said Hester. “I wanted to show them that I'm still giving more than what I received. I just wanted to play on my behalf to show the university and give them thanks for everything.”

At the end of the regular season, Hester received an invitation to play in the 92nd East-West Shrine game in St. Petersburg, Fla., but he knew he had to repair the tear in his labrum if he wanted to be ready for workouts with NFL teams.

Hester had shoulder surgery Dec. 8 and his recovery is expected to take six months. He missed playing in the Camellia Bowl, which Toledo lost to Appalachian State, 31-28, on Dec. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.

“Right now, I'm focusing on the mental toughness aspect. I'm just trying to stay focused and stay upbeat about what I got going on right now. I can't get down and beat myself up,” said Hester.

“I got to be like I was with the Rockets last year with being a team player and a leader and be the guy that they need in the fourth quarter. I understand what my goal is in life. It's just to stay focused and keep everything wide open.”

Some NFL draft analysts have Hester being selected in the later rounds, but he likely won't participate at the NFL combine, which begins Feb. 28 in Indianapolis, Ind. He does plan to participate in Toledo's pro day and individual team workouts.

“It's unbelievable. It's something I have dreamed up since I was playing little league football back home in Pittsburgh. Now that I'm months away here, it's just unbelievable,” said Hester.

Andrew John is freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.