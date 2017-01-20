Penn Hills' Hester hopes to hear name called in NFL draft

The beginning of the calendar year for NFL draft prospects is dedicated to participating in all-star games and training for the NFL Combine and pro days. Penn Hills alum Treyvon Hester is going through the process.

Hester, a 2012 graduate of Penn Hills, finished with 39 total tackles in 10 games in his final season at Toledo. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle also had 39 tackles as a redshirt freshman and 49 tackles as a sophomore.

A second-team all-Mid-American Confer pick as a senior, Hester finished with five sacks this season and finished 13 sacks in his career. Near the end of Toledo's game against Ohio on Oct. 27, Hester suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but he did everything possible to ensure his return.

After sitting out two weeks, Hester returned for Toledo against Ball State on Nov. 16, He had four tackles. His final collegiate game was Oct. 25 against Western Michigan, Hester had eight tackles.

“It's just one of those things that I have been through it before. It wasn't really a toughness thing or anything. It was something I wanted to do for my guys here at Toledo,” said Hester. “I wanted to show them that I'm still giving more than what I received. I just wanted to play on my behalf to show the university and give them thanks for everything.”

At the end of the regular season, Hester received an invitation to play in the 92nd East-West Shrine game in St. Petersburg, Fla., but he knew he had to repair the tear in his labrum if he wanted to be ready for workouts with NFL teams.

Hester had shoulder surgery Dec. 8 and his recovery is expected to take six months. He missed playing in the Camellia Bowl, which Toledo lost to Appalachian State, 31-28, on Dec. 17 in Montgomery, Ala.

“Right now, I'm focusing on the mental toughness aspect. I'm just trying to stay focused and stay upbeat about what I got going on right now. I can't get down and beat myself up,” said Hester.

“I got to be like I was with the Rockets last year with being a team player and a leader and be the guy that they need in the fourth quarter. I understand what my goal is in life. It's just to stay focused and keep everything wide open.”

Some NFL draft analysts have Hester being selected in the later rounds, but he likely won't participate at the NFL combine, which begins Feb. 28 in Indianapolis, Ind. He does plan to participate in Toledo's pro day and individual team workouts.

“It's unbelievable. It's something I have dreamed up since I was playing little league football back home in Pittsburgh. Now that I'm months away here, it's just unbelievable,” said Hester.

Andrew John is freelance writer.