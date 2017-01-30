Aqua Club swimmers fall to Latrobe
Norwin Aqua Club was dealt its first defeat of the Chestnut Ridge League season 542-484 on Dec. 10 at Latrobe.
Earning triple first places were Nicholas Cormas (9-10 boys) in the 50 and 100 freestyle, 50 breaststroke; Cole Dorobish (15-18 boys) in the 200 IM, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke; Thomas Gaydos (8-and-under boys) in the 100 IM, 50 freestyle, 25 breaststroke; Emily Morrissey (13-14 girls) in the 200 IM, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke; and Liam Randolph (11-12 boys) in the 100 IM, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke.
Abbey Dempsey (9-10 girls) in the 100 freestyle (10 second), Jacob Perne-Taylor (11-12 girls) in the 100 freestyle (15 seconds) and Isabella Ulery (9-10 girls) in the 100 freestyle (15 seconds) had double-digit time drops, and Anna Rakvic (9-10 girls) in the 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke had a triple time drop.
Abbey Dempsey, Jacob Perne-Taylor, Isabella Ulery and Anna Rakvic were Gold Cap winners.