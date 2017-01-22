Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Former Latrobe wrestling standout Pletcher having success for Buckeyes
Paul Schofield | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Latrobe graduate Luke Pletcher has been an immediate contributor for the Ohio State wrestling team during the 2016-17 season.
This is going to be a big two weeks for the Ohio State wrestling program and freshman Luke Pletcher.

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Iowa on Friday and host No. 2 Penn State on Feb. 3.

In the Penn State match, Pletcher, a 2016 Latrobe graduate, will face '13 Derry Area graduate Jim Gulibon. The two never wrestled each other in high school but combined to win seven PIAA titles.

Pletcher (20-2) is off to a great first season, though he is wrestling at a heavier weight that he expected. He defeated Maryland's Jhared Simmons, 16-7, on Sunday as Ohio State posted a 30-12 victory.

When Nate Tomasello decided to move to 133 pounds, the weight Pletcher was supposed to compete at, and when Ke-Shawn Hayes was injured, Pletcher was asked if he wanted to redshirt or wrestle at 141.

Pletcher chose to wrestle and is No. 14 in the country. Gulibon is ranked No. 12, and Tomasello is ranked No. 1 in the country at 133.

“I'm excited about the match,” Pletcher said. “I guess it's a battle for Latrobe since he lists his hometown as Latrobe. It should be a lot of fun.

“We've talked a couple times. I was a lot closer to Micky (Phillippi).”

Phillippi was a three-time PIAA champion from Derry who is wrestling at Virginia.

Fun couldn't describe Pletcher's feeling when he entered college a few days after graduating for Latrobe. Pletcher found out quickly how much tougher college wrestling was compared to high school.

“Getting used to school wasn't difficult,” Pletcher said. “Wrestling was another story. When I first started in the room, I hoped to get a takedown in practice.

“You have to take three of four shots to setup a takedown. It was tougher than I expected, and I made adjustments. Everyone is good in college, and you have to be strong.”

Since earning his first start Dec. 15, Pletcher has performed like Ohio State hoped when it recruited him. Pletcher has won the Michigan State Open and was co-champion at the Eastern Michigan Open. He placed second at the Cleveland State Open.

“There was a chance I would start. That's why I reported early,” Pletcher said. “They wanted me to get into the room quickly. When Nate decided to go to 133, I was OK with going to 141.

“Actually, I'm able to eat, and I'm not fighting my weight. It would have been a challenge at 133. I had mixed feelings at first.”

Pletcher still could take a medical redshirt later if he needed.

Now he's focused on finishing strong and making to the NCAA championships in St. Louis.

“My goal is to become an All-American,” Pletcher said.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

